LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status for Bulls-Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have released their injury report against the Chicago Bulls.

Joey Linn

Nov 10, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks on during a break in action in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Nov 10, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks on during a break in action in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night at United Center. Neither Chicago nor Charlotte are in the Western Conference playoff picture entering Friday, as the Bulls (10-15) are 10th in the Eastern Conference and the Hornets (7-17) are 13th.

The Bulls enter this game on a two-game losing streak, while Charlotte won its last game against the Indiana Pacers. Both teams project to be sellers at the NBA trade deadline, but could potentially be intrigued by a play-in tournament push.

This game would be a battle between LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball, the two brothers who starred at Chino Hills High School before being top-3 NBA draft picks, but both players are on the injury report.

LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball
Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Lonzo Ball is probable on the injury report, meaning he is expected to play, but his brother has been ruled out. Suffering a left calf strain that has sidelined him since November 27, LaMelo Ball has appeared in 18 games this season.

Amid a career season, Ball was averaging 31.1 points before the injury. Adding 6.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest, Ball was doing some of everything for Charlotte. Already lacking talent, the Hornets will have a very tough time for as long as Ball is sidelined.

As for Lonzo Ball, he has appeared in just eight games this season after missing more than two years due to injury.

Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

