LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status for Bulls-Hornets
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night at United Center. Neither Chicago nor Charlotte are in the Western Conference playoff picture entering Friday, as the Bulls (10-15) are 10th in the Eastern Conference and the Hornets (7-17) are 13th.
The Bulls enter this game on a two-game losing streak, while Charlotte won its last game against the Indiana Pacers. Both teams project to be sellers at the NBA trade deadline, but could potentially be intrigued by a play-in tournament push.
This game would be a battle between LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball, the two brothers who starred at Chino Hills High School before being top-3 NBA draft picks, but both players are on the injury report.
Lonzo Ball is probable on the injury report, meaning he is expected to play, but his brother has been ruled out. Suffering a left calf strain that has sidelined him since November 27, LaMelo Ball has appeared in 18 games this season.
Amid a career season, Ball was averaging 31.1 points before the injury. Adding 6.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest, Ball was doing some of everything for Charlotte. Already lacking talent, the Hornets will have a very tough time for as long as Ball is sidelined.
As for Lonzo Ball, he has appeared in just eight games this season after missing more than two years due to injury.
