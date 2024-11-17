Bulls News

Lonzo Ball's Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets

The Bulls have revealed their injury report against the Rockets.

Joey Linn

Oct 16, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) warms up before a NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at United Center.
Oct 16, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) warms up before a NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls are facing the Houston Rockets on Sunday evening, looking to get back in the win column. Falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Chicago was unable to hand Cleveland its first loss of the season.

Chicago has been without point guard Lonzo Ball for the last nine games. Making his long-awaited return from injury this season, Ball played on opening night for the first time in over two years. While he is not currently sidelined due to the knee issues that had him out the last two seasons, Ball is out with a right wrist sprain.

The Bulls have released their injury report for Sunday’s game against Houston, and Ball has again been ruled out. 

Lonzo Ball
Oct 28, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) holds after a shot during warm ups prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan continues to provide updates on Ball when asked about the former second overall pick. 

Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News: “Donovan said doctors said this could be a two-week injury or a six-week injury. In other words, it’s all fluid based on how the wrist heals. Ball can dribble and shoot. But catching passes is hard and Bulls haven’t even tried having him getting hit there on defense.”

Ball has made just three appearances this season, averaging 4.7 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game. Struggling with his shot, Ball has converted on just 35.7% of his field goal attempts and 33.3% of his three-point attempts. 

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

