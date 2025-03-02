Lonzo Ball's Official Status for Bulls vs Pacers
It was apparent that after the Chicago Bulls traded Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings and got the rights back to their first-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs, they had no intentions of making the playoffs. However, the weakened state of the Eastern Conference might make it difficult for them to fall from the tenth seed.
Sunday, the Bulls will face off against the Indiana Pacers as they look to improve upon their 5-5 stretch and try to surpass the Milwaukee Bucks for the fourth seed in the conference. While the Bulls have already made one injury announcement today, it appears another key player could be on the sidelines following a recent report.
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to a right wrist sprain, according to their recent injury report.
It's been a rough season for Ball, who battled injuries to start the year and has had a handful of missed games since returning to the court. While he was rewarded with a two-year, $20 million deal with a team option in February, his health remains a question mark. Ball is coming off one of his best two-game stretches, averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 steals.
Tip-off in Indiana is set for 5:00 p.m. EST, and the status of Ball will be one to monitor as the game rapidly approaches.
