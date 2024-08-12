Lonzo Bulls Reveals Viral Workout Video Amid Injury Recovery
It's been a very long road to recovery for Lonzo Ball. The Chicago Bulls guard has not played a basketball game since January 14, 2022 - over two seasons. As reports of Ball's return increase, the 26-year-old guard posted some exciting footage for fans to see.
Lonzo Ball revealed a 1-on-1 basketball session on Instagram with Chris Johnson, where the two worked on timing, footwork, and rhythm. Throughout the offseason, there had been some footage revealed of Ball showing off his dunking ability, but this video really gave a display of his basketball timing coming back. It's been nearly two years since Lonzo Ball was on the basketball court, but he looks great in this video.
Two weeks ago, Ball gave his own personal injury update, stating the the real test would be in August.
"I'm still looking forward to playing the first game, man," Ball said in July. "My first real test I feel like it would be this August when I play 5-on-5 for the first time, full court. I'll have a better update then, but it's so far, so good. Everything has been going well, and getting stronger as well in the weight room. I have no complaints right now."
It's already been reported that Lonzo Ball has played 5-on-5, so it really looks like things are moving in the right direction for Lonzo Ball. The real test is here, and this month will show everything that Chicago Bulls fans need to see.
