New Report on Lakers Releasing Two Players Before Bulls Game
The Los Angeles Lakers will look to end their five-game home stand on a good note Saturday night when they host the Chicago Bulls in a match-up between two of the most prestigious franchises in the sport. While the days of Michael Jordan and Derrick Rose are no longer, there's no denying the influence the team still has.
As for the Lakers, they'll look to bounce back after their loss on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks, as they've found themselves dealing with a handful of injuries. It's also helped them solidify their roster, as the Lakers have reportedly waived two players before Saturday's contest after making decisions on their futures.
The Lakers are expected to waive both Alex Len and Cam Reddish, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Len joined the Lakers mid-season, appearing in eight games and making three starts. As for Reddish, he's been with the team since the season prior but saw a decrease in his role this year, as rookie Dalton Knecht has emerged.
While the move will not significantly affect the Lakers' performance on the court, it will free the team from two contract spots. A likely move would be the Lakers converting one or two of their two-way players, but they could also venture into free agency to fill the roster spot.
Looking past that, the Lakers' primary focus will be on getting the win against Chicago on Saturday, with tip-off set for 10:30 p.m. EST.
