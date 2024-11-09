Bulls News

Massive Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

There are multiple important players listed on the Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks report

Farbod Esnaashari

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) defends against Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls are headed out for a quick trip to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks. The Bulls are currently on a four-game losing streak and unfortunately for them, they may be down some key players in this game.

The Bulls have seven players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Torrey Craig, Zach LaVine, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, Jalen Smith, and DJ Steward.

Lonzo Ball is out due to a right wrist sprain, Torrey Craig is questionable due to an illness, Zach LaVine is questionable due to a right adductor strain, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way G League contract, Adama Sanogo is out due to his two-way G League contract, Jalen Smith is listed as probable with a left knee effusion, and DJ Steward is out due to his two-way G League contract.

The Hawks have seven players listed on the injury report: Dominick Barlow, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kobe Bufkin, De'Andre Hunter, Vit Krejci, Seth Lundy, and Cody Zeller.

Dominick Barlow is out due to a G League two-way, Bogdan Bogdanovic is out due to right hamstring tendinopathy, Kobe Bufkin is out due to a right shoulder subluxation, De'Andre Hunter is out due to right knee injury management, Vit Krejci is out due to a right adductor strain, Seth Lundy is out due to a left ankle sprain, and Cody Zeller is out due to not being with the team.

The Bulls are hoping to get Zach LaVine back for tonight's matchup to add some scoring back into their arsenal. Otherwise, the Bulls will need to continue to have the next-man-up mentality with their dwindled roster.

The Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks will take to the court at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Farbod Esnaashari
