NBA All-Star Reveals Why He Disliked Patrick Beverley
12-year NBA veteran Patrick Beverley announced his departure from the league earlier this offseason, signing with Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel. A high-level role player during his time in the NBA, Beverley started 78 percent of his games en route to three All-Defensive teams.
Now in Israel for a bigger role, Beverley looks forward to having the ball in his hands much more.
Beverley via his Pat Bev Podcast on August 7: “This is what people don't understand, I get to play basketball. I started putting the ball in the hole... In my European career I was MVP of the same league I'm going back to."
Beverley added, "Obviously you get to the NBA and have to play different roles, but now I go back to a role where it's seven seconds to go, give me the ball, watch me rock. Isolation step back, I get to hoop."
Known for his defensive ability, Beverley is also known for his trash talking. Asked recently by Overtime for the craziest trash talk he has heard in the NBA, Orlando Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero revealed it came from Beverley.
“Probably Pat Bev,” Banchero said. “When I was a rookie. That kind of made me dislike him. But that’s what he do, so I didn’t take it personal. But he did talk a lot of s—t that first time I ever played him.”
This is not uncommon for NBA players to share, as Beverley is known for his trash talk. Several LA Clippers players named Beverley the biggest trash talker in the league when asked during the 2022-23 season.
Via Farbod Esnaashari on April 13, 2023: "I asked half of the Clippers roster who is the greatest trash talker in the NBA right now, and who is the best they've ever faced. Results:
Best current talker: Patrick Beverley (every single vote)
Best ever faced: Kobe Bryant and KG"
