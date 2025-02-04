New Report on Chicago Bulls Trade Plans for Lonzo Ball
The NBA trade season is in full swing ahead of Thursday's deadline, and the Chicago Bulls have been a popular topic of discussion. After trading two-time All-Star guard Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings, many are wondering what is next for Chicago.
Star center Nikola Vucevic seemingly remains on the trade block, but other potential Bulls moves are up in the air. After acquiring Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins, and Tre Jones in the LaVine blockbuster, there are plenty of options for the Bulls ahead of Thursday.
27-year-old point guard Lonzo Ball has reportedly received some trade interest from a few different NBA teams, but the Bulls might rather hang onto him. NBA insider Marc Stein reports that the Bulls are interested in keeping Ball around long-term if they do not trade him at the deadline.
Via Marc Stein: "The Bulls have received trade interest in Lonzo Ball all season but sources tell @TheSteinLine that they have not been eager to trade him and are resistant to buying Ball out if he remains a Bull past Thursday's deadline."
Ball has been a great piece for Chicago since returning from a two-year injury absence, proving himself as a two-way point guard. The Bulls are certainly keeping themselves busy at the deadline, but if they do not get a healthy offer for Ball, they are likely better off keeping him around.
Stein also reported that the Bulls could be interested in re-signing him this offseason when he hits unrestricted free agency. Having a veteran point guard to help build up their young core would be a good idea for Chicago, and Ball has shown he is capable enough to be a positive factor when healthy.
