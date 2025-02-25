New Starting Lineup Change in Bulls vs 76ers
Riding a six-game losing streak, the Chicago Bulls traveled to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, but things got interesting before tip-off. Some key players like Joel Embiid and Nikola Vucevic were ruled out for Monday's contest, but despite Bulls standout guard Coby White being available, he was sidelined for the tip-off.
Before the game started, White's finger was bleeding, keeping him out of the starting five for the first time this season. In his place, recently-acquired guard Kevin Huerter started.
Chicago went with a starting five of Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, Kevin Huerter, Matas Buzelis, and Zach Collins against the 76ers on Monday.
White quickly got his issue fixed and subbed in for Huerter after just two minutes, but Huerter in the starting lineup gave the Bulls an interesting look. Huerter, 26, is averaging just 6.8 points through five games as a Bull and shooting a mere 28.6% from beyond the arc, but the lengthy sharpshooter is expected to get his groove back and be a valuable piece in Chicago's offense.
The 6-foot-7 guard temporarily gave the Bulls a more structured starting-five look, instead of pairing the smaller White in a three-guard lineup. Of course, White is the better player and provides much more for Chicago's offense, but it would be nice for Billy Donovan and this struggling Bulls squad to experiment more.
Thankfully, White was only sidelined temporarily, though, as the Bulls will desperately need him to pull off a road win over the 76ers.
