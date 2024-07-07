Bulls News

New Update on Zach LaVine Trade After DeMar DeRozan Joins Kings

The Chicago Bulls are still trying to trade Zach LaVine

Joey Linn

Apr 12, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) and forward DeMar DeRozan (11) come off the court after a win over the Toronto Raptors in NBA Play-In game 3 at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 12, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) and forward DeMar DeRozan (11) come off the court after a win over the Toronto Raptors in NBA Play-In game 3 at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports / John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls agreed to a sign and trade agreement with the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night that sends six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan to the Kings. The deal also included the San Antonio Spurs, who acquired Harrison Barnes from Sacramento in the deal.

DeRozan's free agency was one of the bigger dominoes that needed to fall this summer, not only for Chicago, but the entire league. There were several teams rumored to have interest in DeRozan, and his departure now provides a new sense of direction for teams still looking to make moves.

As for the Bulls, they still have one major move to make. Zach LaVine remains in Chicago despite the team's reported efforts to trade him, and in a recent article from K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the Bulls insider revealed what DeRozan's move to Sacramento could mean for a LaVine deal.

"They also will continue their efforts to trade Zach LaVine---and now have two second-round picks to possibly attach as assets in that quest," Johnson wrote. "Coincidentally, the Bulls and Kings held trade talks centered on LaVine before the DeRozan interest materialized."

As Johnson detailed, this DeRozan deal nets Chicago some assets that could be attached to a LaVine deal. Chicago also discussed LaVine deals with Sacramento, per Johnson, but the Kings instead land his former co-star.

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News