New Update on Zach LaVine Trade After DeMar DeRozan Joins Kings
The Chicago Bulls agreed to a sign and trade agreement with the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night that sends six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan to the Kings. The deal also included the San Antonio Spurs, who acquired Harrison Barnes from Sacramento in the deal.
DeRozan's free agency was one of the bigger dominoes that needed to fall this summer, not only for Chicago, but the entire league. There were several teams rumored to have interest in DeRozan, and his departure now provides a new sense of direction for teams still looking to make moves.
As for the Bulls, they still have one major move to make. Zach LaVine remains in Chicago despite the team's reported efforts to trade him, and in a recent article from K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the Bulls insider revealed what DeRozan's move to Sacramento could mean for a LaVine deal.
"They also will continue their efforts to trade Zach LaVine---and now have two second-round picks to possibly attach as assets in that quest," Johnson wrote. "Coincidentally, the Bulls and Kings held trade talks centered on LaVine before the DeRozan interest materialized."
As Johnson detailed, this DeRozan deal nets Chicago some assets that could be attached to a LaVine deal. Chicago also discussed LaVine deals with Sacramento, per Johnson, but the Kings instead land his former co-star.
