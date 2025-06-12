Bulls News

New York Knicks Denied Request to Speak With Hall of Fame Coach

The Knicks swing and miss again on their next head coach to succeed Tom Thibodeau.

Austin Veazey

Apr 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan gestures during the first quarter of a game against the Miami Heat at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Apr 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan gestures during the first quarter of a game against the Miami Heat at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are searching for a new head coach after dismissing former Chicago Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau despite a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, their deepest playoff run in 25 years. However, it doesn't seem like they had much of a plan when deciding to dismiss Thibodeau.

Since Tuesday night, the Knicks have been denied access to interview the head coaches of the Dallas Mavericks (Jason Kidd), Minnesota Timberwolves (Chris Finch), Houston Rockets (Ime Udoka), and Atlanta Hawks (Quin Snyder). So, where did they turn from there? To the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan
Apr 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan yells at an official during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

KC Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network has reported that the Knicks reached out to the Chicago Bulls to request permission to interview head coach Billy Donovan, a request that was quickly denied.

"The Knicks requested permission to speak to Billy Donovan for their coaching vacancy but were denied, per sources," Johnson posted. "The Bulls value Donovan highly for his coaching acumen, communication skills and ability to connect with players and all members of organization."

This is now the fifth team that has denied the Knicks and who knows where they'll turn their attention from here.

It is interesting to see how valued Billy Donovan is within the organization, as he's 195-205 in his five seasons in Chicago with only one winning season. Coaches in the NBA seem to have shorter and shorter leashes, and it may have been best for the Bulls to get some draft assets in a coaching trade as they look to hit another reset.

Donovan is one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history, winning two national championships at Florida, three SEC Coach of the Year awards, and being inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame this year because of it, but success has been harder to find in the NBA. His first stop as a head coach in the NBA was with the OKC Thunder, where he only cracked the 50-win plateau once in five years.

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

