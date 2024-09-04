Patrick Beverley Makes Controversial Michael Jordan, Steph Curry Statement
Patrick Beverley has made a great NBA career for himself after having to start out overseas. He finally reached the NBA in 2012, and whether it was the Houston Rockets or the Los Angeles Clippers, Beverley was a key contributor to a lot of playoff teams until last season with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The former Chicago Bulls guard, however, recently went on his Pat Bev podcast, where he made a controversial statement involving some of the NBA's greatest players of all time and role players. In the clip, Beverley says guys like himself, Draymond Green, and Dennis Rodman are one-of-a-kind while players like Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant "come all the time."
“Steph Curry's, LeBron James's, Kobe Bryant's, Michael Jordan's, those guys come all the time," Beverley said. "We might not understand it. And we might say, ‘Oh, all those guys are a dime a dozen.’ Look up. ‘It’s the next Derrick Rose. It’s the next [Russell] Westbrook.’ There's only one Draymond Green, only one Pat Bev, one Dennis Rodman. I put Marcus Smart up there. I put Jrue Holiday up there. Derrick White."
Beverley has stuck up for role players and their importance in the past, so this comment shouldn't be seen as anything new. It is, however, hard to agree with a statement that says a player of Michael Jordan or Stephen Curry's caliber always comes around given the league's almost 80 year history.
Beverley played in the NBA for 12 consecutive seasons before departing to Israel. He averated 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in 666 NBA appearances.
