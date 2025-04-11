Anthony Edwards’ Michael Jordan Statement After 44-Point Game Goes Viral
Anthony Edwards isn't shying away from the Michael Jordan comparisons.
Following Edwards' dominant 44-point outing in the Timberwolves' 141-125 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, the two-time All-Star admitted that his trainer would send him videos of NBA Hall of Famer, Michael Jordan 'blacking out' in big games, something he took inspiration from ahead of Tuesday night's impressive performance.
“My trainer told me to black out tonight, so I tried to do that," Edwards admitted. "We’ll be watching, like, I know people are gonna love this...he sent me MJ videos every day about blacking out.”
Edwards, 23, has had an All-NBA caliber season in 2025 as the 2020 first overall pick is averaging 27.6 points per game to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest.
While Edwards continues to dominate, the Timberwolves are in a near six-way tie for the Western Conference's third seed. The Los Angeles Lakers currently hold the third spot with a 49-31 record while the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers sit one game back, with the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, and Timberwolves all remaining two games back of the third seed.
Of the six aforementioned teams, only the Lakers have clinched a top-six spot, meaning the Nuggets, Clippers, Warriors, Grizzlies, and Timberwolves can all finish anywhere from third through eighth, while the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks have clinched the ninth and tenth spots in the west and will face each other in the play-in tournament's first round on Wednesday, April 16.