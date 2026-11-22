Most games for the Chicago Bulls are an uphill battle, but some are steeper than others.

One game after losing to the Washington Wizards thanks to another disastrous third quarter, the Bulls will now have to face Nikola Jokic. While the Denver Nuggets haven't necessarily looked like a juggernaut to begin the season, we all know they have the star talent to give this inexperienced Bulls team some serious problems.

Denver currently scores the 11th-most points in the paint per game. A big reason for this is obviously their MVP center, but Jamal Murray has also put together a fantastic year thus far and remains a highly efficient driver. The guard is shooting a career-high 50.2 percent from the field. For the Bulls to stand any chance, they will need Isaac Okoro to show up big.

Speaking of which, Denver's offense is going to repeatedly cut hard to the rim. That's just what you do when you have such a mesmerizing passer like Jokic. The Bulls' defense better be ready to clog up lanes and help when needed.

Where might Chicago have the upper hand? It's always in their best interest to make the game a track meet. Denver sits just 23rd in PACE and sits bottom seven in fastbreak points. To be sure, they don't necessarily allow a ton of transition scores because of their low turnovers and own efficiency in the halfcourt. But when the opportunities do arise, the Bulls should be able to take advantage.

Prediction: Denver's defense has left something to be desired, and there is a chance the Bulls can hang around by capitalizing on the minutes Jokic and Murray aren't on the floor. At the same time, no Norman Powell for this one (hamstring) is a scary thought, and do we really think this version of the Bulls can slow down Jokic in any capacity? We're going Nuggets ... 120-105.

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (4-11) vs. Denver Nuggets (9-5)

Where: United Center

When: 6:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 FM The Score

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Buddy Hield

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Nic Claxton

Denver Nuggets

1. Jamal Murray

2. Christian Braun

3. Cameron Johnson

4. Aaron Gordon

5. Nikola Jokic

Injury Report

Nov 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) defends Chicago Bulls guard Norman Powell (24) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bulls

Patrick Williams – PROBABLE (thumb)

Norman Powell – QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

Jalen Smith – QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Jaylin Sellers – OUT (G League)

Tobe Awaka – OUT (G League)

Orlando Robinson – OUT (G League)

Denver Nuggets

Julian Strawther – OUT (knee)

DaRon Holmes II – OUT (G League)

Bryce Hopkins – OUT (G League)

Cam Whitmore – OUT (G League)

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