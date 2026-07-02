A Look at the Bulls' Likely Starting Lineup After the NBA Draft and Free Agency

Let's first make one thing clear, offseason moves can still be made for the Chicago Bulls.

The truth is that we're still less than three days into free agency, and the Bulls have one roster spot left to fill. Bryson Graham is also only a handful of months into his tenure as executive vice president. The majority of this roster was not hand-picked by him and his brain trust, which certainly leaves the door open for potential trades in the lead-up to October.

At the same time, enough moves have been made to give us a pretty good idea of who will see the court first on opening night. Could Tiago Splitter decide to throw us a curveball after getting his first real look at this group in training camp and preseason? Of course, but the hierarchy on this squad seems decently cut and dry, especially after the front office made their big free-agent signing on Wednesday.

Projected 2026-27 Bulls Starting Lineup

Mar 30, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) shoots in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PG: Josh Giddey

SG: Norman Powell

SF: Matas Buzelis

PF: Caleb Wilson

C: Nic Claxton

Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis were obvious shoo-ins for the starting spots, even with the front office changes. Now, whether or not they will both remain part of the organization's future plans is up for debate, particularly when it comes to Giddey. But both remain rather obvious building blocks for a rebuilding organization and have played well enough to warrant those starting roles.

You don't bring in Norman Powell to be anything other than a starter. Has he served as a successful sixth man in the past? Yes, but he was an All-Star in 2025-26 for a reason. The guard has aged extremely gracefully and earned his $22.5 million payday for this next season (and possibly the year after). Not to mention, he specifically fills an important role for this Bulls squad.

Powell's three-point shooting makes him an excellent fit next to a pass-first wizard like Giddey. The spacing will also come in handy as the Bulls attempt to develop their many young and athletic forwards, who need room to attack the basket and cut hard to the rim. There is something to be said about having an adult in the room, too. Powell can be the steady scoring hand that this young starting group (and rotation) will need in late-game moments.

Jumping to the five, the Bulls wouldn't have acquired Nic Claxton if they weren't prepared to make him their go-to big man. He's certainly struggled to look like the same effective rim protector over the last couple of years, but he still serves as this team's best defensive center in quite some time. It's also hard not to like the fit between him and this backcourt. Claxton is a solid screener and strong roll man with some real vertical pop.

The Bulls have kept Jalen Smith in the mix and re-signed Zach Collins to a two-year, $17.0 million deal. While it's hard to envision either surpassing Claxton for the starting gig, the fight for the primary backup minutes will be one to watch. For what it's worth, Smith did look very comfortable playing at the four last season, but it's hard to imagine the same opportunities will be there with the other forwards now on this roster.

Speaking of which, that brings us to Caleb Wilson. Is it possible that the Tiago Splitter plays some hardball and forces Wilson to earn his starting role? I suppose, but you rarely pick someone at No. 4 and keep them out of the first five, especially when you're a rebuilding team.

Wilson is this front office's first-ever draft pick and the highest upside prospect for the Bulls since Derrick Rose. Even if some growing pains are expected, he should work through those as a fundamental part of this starting lineup. It would be silly for this organization not to immediately prioritize his development, and handing him this much responsibility from the jump will be a great way to evaluate the type of talent needed to support him long-term.

To be sure, the Buzelis and Wilson duo will be fascinating to watch. The former started to play more at the three and will likely start in that spot. However, there is a world where the two become pretty interchangeable at the two forward positions, especially if Wilson can begin to flash some efficient three-point shooting. With that said, I expect the rookie to be playing closer to the basket when the two share the floor. As good as Buzelis has been, his rebounding has consistently left something to be desired.

Outside the starting five, Tiago Splitter is going to have his hands full. The Bulls' current roster is filled with reserves who warrant playing time. Tre Jones will likely serve as the sixth man, while rookie Dailyn Swain will also eat his fair share of playing time off the bench.

How the Bulls divide the rest of the playing time will be something to monitor closely, however. Will they remain committed to Noa Essengue? Are Isaac Okoro and Patrick Williams suddenly odd men out? Didn't Leonard Miller show enough last season to earn a real role? And what about Rob Dillingham's future? A lot of young guys and only 48 minutes in a game!

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