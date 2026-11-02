Bulls at 76ers (6:30 PM CT): Prediction, Starting Lineups, Final Injury Report

While the Philadelphia 76ers sit atop the Eastern Conference, they haven't necessarily looked like a juggernaut to begin the year. They've pulled out countless close games, which included letting the Charlotte Hornets hang around for a full 48 minutes on Halloween.

Their net rating to begin the season is a modest 3.7, which ranks just outside the league's Top 10. For what it's worth, it's easily been the offense that has weighed them down the most. They have recorded just a 50.8 effective field goal percentage, good enough for sixth-worst in the league. We've also seen them struggle at times on the glass. While Joel Embiid remains a fierce presence, Philly has already seen him miss two games and lacks high-quality depth at the five.

With all that said, it's still hard not to fear another blowout loss for the Bulls. Philly's defense has been the third-best to start the year, forcing teams into 17.3 turnovers a night. They have been really good at turning these mistakes into scores, and that's a major concern for a Bulls team that has started the year sloppy and out of sync offensively!

Tyrese Maxey has also looked like one of the best guards in the NBA, averaging 29.6 points per game on 48.6 percent shooting from the field. The Bulls simply do not have the backcourt defense to keep him in check – let alone the kind of rim protection that can deter the speedster down low.

So, how the heck do the Bulls manage to keep this one tight? It likely starts in the second-chance points department. Especially if Joel Embiid can't go, they could have an advantage on the glass if everyone buys in. Finding a groove from deep would also be a huge help. It's obviously a lot easier said than done for this group, but the 76ers don't shoot a ton of threes. In fact, they take about 10 fewer than the Bulls per game.

Look, the Bulls somehow managed to give the New York Knicks a run for their money. Who's to say they can't provide a similar effort this evening? They're also coming off a very uninspired effort in Boston, and one can only hope this (as well as Caleb Wilson's comments) has lit a fire in the locker room.

In the wise words of Kevin Garnett: ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!!

Prediction: The Chicago Bulls do not make it out alive. They look a little more motivated after another blowout loss in Boston and at least use their athleticism to keep things competitive for a few quarters. However, Philly's experience eventually helps them pull away for the double-digit victory.

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (1-5) at Philadelphia 76ers (6-1)

Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena

When: 6:30 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 FM The Score

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Norman Powell

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Caleb Wilson

5. Jalen Smith

Philadelphia 76ers

1. Tyrese Maxey

2. VJ Edgecombe

3. Jaylen Brown

4. LeBron James

5. Adem Bona

Injury Report

Oct 28, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bulls

Tobe Awaka – PROBABLE (ankle)

Jalen Smith – PROBABLE (finger)

Nic Claxton – OUT (hamstring)

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid – QUESTIONABLE (foot)

Dominick Barlow – OUT (back)

Ariel Hukporti – OUT (Achilles)

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