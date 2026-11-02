Bulls vs. 76ers Injury Report: Nic Claxton Status Change, Dodging Joel Embiid?

The Chicago Bulls are slowly inching closer to having a fully healthy roster.

Ahead of Monday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Bulls finally upgraded big man Nic Claxton on the official injury report. The big man is listed as "doubtful" for the first time this regular season after missing all of the preseason and the first six regular-season games with a hamstring strain.

To be sure, a doubtful designation may not feel all that exciting, but it represents another meaningful step forward for a key offseason acquisition. While Claxton took a step back in Brooklyn over the past couple of years, there is reason to believe the 27-year-old can return to form with a change of scenery. And, heck, even if he can't perform exactly like his 2023 self, there is still a good chance he will help this specific Bulls team.

Chicago's defense has looked lost in most games this season. Their rim protection, in particular, has been a major reason why they sit at 1-5. Claxton may not be the most physically imposing center, but he is a springy six-foot-eleven who can really move his feet. When compared to Jalen Smith and Zach Collins on that end of the floor, there is reason to believe he can be the superior defensive option.

Anyhow, while a Claxton return is undoubtedly near, there is a good chance it's still a few games before he is given the green light. With so much missed time, the Bulls will want to make sure he is caught up to speed and fully conditioned before he is thrown into a live game. Tiago Splitter essentially confirmed as much to K.C. Johnson on Monday.

Claxton is listed as doubtful. Following practice Sunday in Philly, Tiago Splitter said "he's still not ready to play. We're taking it day by day to see how his body feels after this practice.Put two practices together and see how his body adapts to that load.He's getting better" https://t.co/CpmsCvc1CO — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 2, 2026

In other injury news, the Chicago Bulls still have two other big men listed. Jalen Smith is dealing with a finger issue while Tobe Awaka has an ankle problem. The good news is that both are expected to suit up against the Philadelphia 76ers. They both played through the same ailments against the Boston Celtics, each recording double-digit minutes. The Bulls may need to lean on both once again in Philly, specifically if they are fully healthy at the five.

Joel Embiid is currently listed as questionable for Philadelphia. The team is trying to manage his foot issues and has sat him twice already this season. It's worth noting, however, that Embiid sat out the Halloween outing against the Charlotte Hornets, which could make it even more likely that he does see the floor against Chicago.

One also has to imagine that Embiid would love to face off against the Bulls. He has built up a reputation for feasting on this organization, and there is little reason to believe that this current frontcourt can change that.

Injury Report

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward-center Jalen Smith (25) reacts after hitting a three point shot against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bulls

Tobe Awaka – PROBABLE (ankle)

Jalen Smith – PROBABLE (finger)

Nic Claxton – DOUBTFUL (hamstring)

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid – QUESTIONABLE (foot)

Dominick Barlow – OUT (back)

Ariel Hukporti – OUT (Achilles)

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