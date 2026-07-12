Caleb Wilson Shares He's Taking Over 2,000 Shots a Day After Monster Bulls Debut

Caleb Wilson acknowledged the questions that people had about his shooting all throughout the pre-draft process. But don't get it twisted: He was confident he'd prove them wrong.

Fast forward to July 10, 2026, which also happened to be five months to the day that Wilson played his last game at UNC, and Wilson was dropping jaws at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The Bulls' rookie scored 35 points in his Summer League debut, and he did it while going 7-11 from downtown.

In just one Summer League game, he tied the total number of three-point makes from his time with the Tar Heels. He started the game with a pull-up triple ... and he ended the game with a pull-up triple. If his goal was to silence the critics, he did just that.

Of course, it's going to take more than one exhibition game for Wilson to truly show that he is a capable NBA deep threat. But there is no question that his debut was encouraging, and we can certainly say the same thing about all the work he's putting in behind the scenes.

Wait, How Many Shots is Caleb Wilson Taking a Day!?

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After his Summer League practice on Sunday in Nevada, Caleb Wilson was asked plenty about his incredible three-point shooting display. The confident character proceeded to tell reporters that he's been in the gym chucking up a crazy number of shots on a daily basis.

“Probably like 2,500 or 2,000 shots a day for two months," Wilson said (h/t Joel Lorenzi). "It’s not any changes or anything like that. You get more confidence because you’re putting in more work. But there is nothing that I’m changing.”

Wilson said he started ramping up his number of practice shots immediately following his thumb injury at UNC. While in a cast, he was still able to focus on his mechanics and gradually increase his workload.

Caleb Wilson says he’s taking 2k-2,500 shots everyday. Says he’s not changing anything mechanically. “You get more confidence putting in the work.”



At UNC: “I didn’t really have the time. Had to go to class. That’s what’s good about the NBA, it’s just your job.” pic.twitter.com/VvJ7fbwwn0 — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) July 12, 2026

Wilson admitted that he knew shooting was what he had to work on most entering Year 1, but he also continued to stress that he was a perfectly capable shooter with the Tar Heels. His 7-27 showing might say otherwise, but it's true that UNC simply didn't ask much of him in that department. They were a transition-heavy team that wanted to get Wilson going downhill as much as possible.

To be sure, this is going to remain Wilson's bread-and-butter, but it's only going to become more effective the more he forces defenses to guard him along the perimeter. With his explosiveness and athleticism, the last thing you want to do is give him additional space to work with.

Wilson has essentially lived in the gym since his name was called on draft night. He's repeatedly discussed the importance of putting in the work and taking this next step seriously. Actions always speak louder than words, though, which is why something like this is impossible to ignore. It may be early, but Wilson continues to check all the right boxes.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news