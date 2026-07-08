When Bryson Graham wrapped up his first NBA Draft as the Chicago Bulls' lead executive, he was very self-aware.

Without even having to be asked, Graham joked about the lack of shooting on his current roster. While both Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain have the potential to become solid long-range threats at the next level, neither is a proven product. The same goes for many of the other players currently on the Bulls' roster.

Josh Giddey may have had his best year shooting the rock in 2025-26, but it's hard to imagine he ever becomes much more than a decent catch-and-shoot guy. Matas Buzelis is also someone who is at his best attacking the rim with his length and explosiveness. Heck, there was a case to make after draft night that Jalen Smith was the best pure shooter on the team. And the big man had never taken more than 4.2 per game.

This is a big reason why the front office made an aggressive move to sign reigning All-Star Norman Powell. The 33-year-old guard inked a two-year, $45.0 million deal, bringing some elite-level perimeter shooting along with him. Powell has shot nearly 40.0 percent from three over the course of his career, which includes shooting over that mark in five of his last six seasons.

Still, everyone knows that one elite shotmaker isn't enough in today's NBA. Even if the Bulls' plan is to develop their youngsters' shooting, it's in their best interest to balance out the roster. The good news is that they still have one open roster spot remaining to do just that, as well as the $9.4 million room exception at their disposal.

The bad news is that the market has dried up pretty fast, leaving the front office with slim pickings. Might this lead to them finding shooting help in the trade market? It's possible. But one also has to wonder if they could be waiting to get a closer look at some of their Summer League talent.

More specifically, might there be a path for one of their undrafted free agents to secure a true NBA deal?

Bulls Fill Summer Roster With Shooters

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Houston Mallette (95) shoots the ball over Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Donovan Atwell (12) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls made shooting a clear point of emphasis after the draft concluded. Not only were they able to sign multiple efficient college specialists, but they snagged some of the best remaining names on the market.

Jaylin Sellers is the first name worth knowing. The Providence standout inked a two-way deal with the organization in June, meaning the Bulls expect him to be part of their infrastructure when the season tips off. Two-way contracts allow for a player to split their time between the NBA and the G League.

Sellers may not be the most jaw-dropping athlete, but he undoubtedly has a knack for finding the bottom of the net and plays with a high motor. The jumper was among the best in the NCAA last season, as he shot 42.9 percent on nearly 6.0 attempts a night. The guard also got to the free throw line 4.5 times per game, shooting a super impressive 85.9 percent.

Sellers has already earned some real praise from Tiago Splitter during Summer League camp. The new Bulls' head coach lauded how hard he's performed in practice, as well as his shooting and ability to get into the paint. While the true test will be what he does over the next week or so in Las Vegas, it's already pretty clear the Bulls like what he brings to the table.

Donovan Atwell might be the next name who could make a strong push for either a two-way spot or a cheap NBA deal. Suiting up for Texas Tech during his senior season, Atwell posted some absurd numbers from behind the arc. The six-foot-five guard shot 45.8 percent on – drum roll, please – 8.4 attempts a night over his 34 games.

Now, does Atwell bring a whole lot else to the table? Not particularly. He isn't going to create much for others when the ball is in his hands, and getting into the teeth of the defense isn't his specialty. But there is a reason Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report said he had a case for being the best shooter in the draft.

Houston Mallette's resume may not be as prolific as the others on this list, but he was quick to agree to a deal with Chicago. The Alabama guard has shot 37.2 percent over his lengthy college career. Many will remember his scorching NCAA Tournament performance earlier this year, where he drained five triples to help the Crimson Tide advance to the Sweet Sixteen. Mallette's road to a roster spot or two-way deal will be tougher, but he's got the streaky jumper to impress in Summer League.

Aside from the rookies, the Bulls also went out and signed G-Leaguers Antonio Reeves and Boo Buie. Well aware of what it's like to play in this Summer League atmosphere and against G League competition, these two could certainly stand out in the coming days. Reeves shot 38.7 percent on 7.7 attempts from deep this past season with the Hornets' G League affiliate. Buie posted nearly identical numbers for the Mexico City Capitanes.

Reeves was actually drafted by Bryson Graham while he was with the New Orleans Pelicans a couple of years ago. Could that make him even more likely to stick around with the Bulls? It sure can't hurt!

From Sam Houser to Sam Merrill to Max Strus to Isaiah Joe, we all know that three-point specialists have plenty of staying power in this league. Every team is looking for someone who can consistently space the floor and serve as that heat-check guy in big moments. Whether one of these players can prove to fill that role is something only time will tell, but the Bulls seem willing to put in the hours.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news