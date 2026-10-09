Bulls Create New Tradition to Honor Stacey King at the End of Every Win

It was hard not to be emotional at the United Center on Wednesday night.

As the Chicago Bulls suited up for their first preseason game of a new era, Stacey King wasn't sitting on the sideline ready to cheer them on. The long-time commentator tragically passed away at his home in June, less than two months after he finished calling another full season of Bulls basketball.

King, who was 59 years old, became synonymous with the organization. Fans were first introduced to King as a role player during the Bulls' first three-peat in the early 90s. Selected No. 6 overall in the 1989 NBA Draft after a stunning career at Oklahoma, King was a critical backup big man for the organization.

While King's career would take him to a few other stops, he quickly found himself back in Chicago. After trying his hand at being a commentator in 2006, there was no turning back. Bulls fans fell in love with his upbeat demeanor and endless catchphrases.

Speaking of which, one of King's more recent sayings will now live on at the United Center.

Bulls Start a New Stacey King-Inspired Tradition

Dec 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls fans reach out to players after a victory against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Chicago Bulls winning their first preseason game of the year, they immediately got to reveal a new tradition.

Following the final buzzer, fans heard Stacey King's voice blast over the speakers with one of his signature messages: "Drive home safely, Chicago. BEEP BEEP."

New United Center Bulls Win tradition:



“Drive home safely, Chicago. BEEP BEEP.” pic.twitter.com/e1OyTDudrg — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 8, 2026

It's a small but arguably genius touch by the Bulls organization. No one enjoyed a win as much as King, and fans will now continue to have a chance to celebrate them along with him.

Of course, this is far from the only way that King is being recognized this season. The Bulls will sport a jersey patch with his name on it all year long. Plans for a Stacey King tribute night are also locked in for February 4, 2027. And, to no surprise, the franchise held a moment of silence for King before the preseason opener.

By the way, once PA announcer Tim Sinclair thanked fans for honoring King, another catchphrase rained down from a fan in the stands: "Too big, too fast, too strong."

Expect plenty more moments like that in the coming months. Fans will not soon forget the joy that King brought to each and every game.

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