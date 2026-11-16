Bulls' Matas Buzelis Hit with NBA Fine After "Obscene Gesture" in Minnesota

Matas Buzelis paid the price for the Chicago Bulls' second-straight win – literally.

The NBA announced on Monday morning that the third-year forward was fined $25,000 for an "obscene gesture" during the team's Saturday night victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The moment came at the 11:19 mark of the fourth quarter. Buzelis drained a free throw to put his team up 90-80 in what would eventually become a surprising 117-106 victory. After Buzelis made the basket, cameras caught him turning toward a fan and holding up a very specific finger before he ran back up the court.

Matas Buzelis flips off a fan after making a free throw pic.twitter.com/2oNP3ktSTl — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 15, 2026

It's unclear exactly who Buzelis was motioning toward or why the forward felt inclined to respond in that fashion. He would go on to finish the game with 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists. All things considered, it was one of his better performances of the season. Buzelis had only scored 18+ points in two other games this season.

Buzelis Continues to Shake Off Sluggish Start ...

Nov 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) dribbles the ball as Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) plays defense in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For what it's worth, this isn't the first time frustration has virtually boiled over for Matas Buzelis. The night before, against the Atlanta Hawks, Buzelis was seen barking at a ref after a turnover in the third quarter. The Hawks quickly capitalized in transition to cut the score to 68-64. Buzelis appeared to believe he was fouled, immediately going over to the official after the Hawks' bucket to complain. While Buzelis didn't receive a technical, he certainly looked to be on the brink.

Again, it's unclear what drew that reaction from Buzelis in Minnesota, but it might as well serve as an encapsulation of all the frustration that has built since October 21. Yes, Buzelis has been known to trash talk and show emotion on the court. Reacting in that way, however, hasn't necessarily been his MO.

Buzelis' start to the season left a lot to be desired. To be sure, we can say the same about the Bulls as a whole, but there is no question that Buzelis is being held to a slightly higher standard. The 22-year-old is currently viewed as a core piece of the puzzle, with the hope being that he can serve as Caleb Wilson's right-hand man in the future.

The good news is there is still a lot of time for him to find his groove and build chemistry with Wilson. The bad news is that the early returns showed it might not be as straightforward as some hoped. Buzelis struggled to look comfortable in the Bulls' new offense and had a tough time putting together a fully engaged 48 minutes.

With that being said, even with this weekend's costly slip-up in Minnesota, Buzelis has undoubtedly taken a step in the right direction. He was a legitimately important part of the team's back-to-back wins, draining some key buckets late. That's exactly what the Bulls will need with Wilson on the sideline. The time is now for Buzelis to turn around his season and use these next couple of weeks to build his confidence back to a familiar place.

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