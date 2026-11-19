The Chicago Bulls didn't just beat the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, they broke their spirit.

On paper, it was supposed to be an evenly matched game between two rebuilding teams. The Bulls and Nets were both 3-10 on the year and had a net rating that wasn't too far apart. If anything, with it being ABA Tribute night at Barclays Center, featuring a throwback court and uniforms, it felt like the odds were in Brooklyn's favor. They even had the two best players on the floor, Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle.

Nevertheless, the Bulls dominated from opening tip-off. They won 137-107 and held a lead as large as 37. They drained 15 threes in the first half alone, dished 36 assists, and ended the night shooting 53.5 percent from the field. It was the kind of victory that players, coaches, and fans alike were waiting for this season. Conversely, it was the kind of defeat that raises more red flags in Brooklyn.

But don't take my word for it!

Julius Randle Calls Lose to Bulls Embarrassing

Nov 18, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (9) dunks against Brooklyn Nets forward Julius Randle (30) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Chicago Bulls' first true beatdown of the year, Julius Randle didn't mince words about his team's performance.

"That was embarrassing," Randle said after the game (h/t Michael Scotto). "I've been in the league for 13 years, and that's one of the worst games I've ever been a part of. Not because of the score, you lose by 30 sometimes on a bad night. But it's how we did it. That just wasn't cool. Nothing about it was cool. We got to find a way to figure out the root of it or whatever, but that was just unacceptable."

As Randle would presumably note, the box score doesn't tell the whole story for Brooklyn. They still shot a decent 48.1 percent from the field and managed to knock down 15 threes. The Nets even managed to finish with five players in double figures. The real problems, however, showed up on the defensive end.

The Bulls had as many easy buckets at the rim as we've seen this season. Whether it came via straight-line drives or well-timed lobs, Brooklyn looked utterly lost protecting the paint at times. Speaking of which, the Bulls' easy penetration is also what led to plenty of open kick-out threes and second-chance points. They feasted on the offensive glass to the tune of 18 rebounds, which led to a 32-17 advantage in second-chance points.

The turnover troubles were also apparent for the Nets. The Bulls forced them into 20 mistakes, with many of the cough-ups being self-inflicted.

During the game, Randle was eventually caught yelling at a dejected Nets team during a stoppage. He would go on to take a seat at the end of the bench.

Julius Randle WENT OFF on his team during a timeout:



“THERE’S NO PRIDE. THIS IS EMBARRASSING.” pic.twitter.com/oLE1iVNsXl — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 19, 2026

To be clear, the Bulls are in no place to point fingers and laugh. They have suffered plenty of their own beatdowns this season, and there are almost surely more to come. Plus, isn't this exactly what Randle was brought to Brooklyn to do? He is the veteran leader on the NBA's youngest roster, and it's his job to set a standard.

At the same time, the Bulls can take a slight bit of pride from this Nets meltdown. These battles against fellow rebuilding squads are a perfect opportunity to show growth. The players and coaches should want to look one step ahead of their fellow NBA bottom-feeders, and the Bulls undoubtedly accomplished that on Wednesday night. This is the kind of explosive performance that can go a long way toward giving a young team confidence and proof of concept.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news