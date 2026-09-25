Bulls Share More Changes to Front Office Ahead of Bryson Graham's Year 1

With Media Day on the horizon, the Chicago Bulls continue to do some housekeeping.

The organization announced further updates to its revamped basketball operations staff under new lead executive Bryson Graham. The list includes one major promotion, as well as multiple new additions to an expanding Bulls staff.

Brian Hagan represents the primary carryover from the previous regime. According to the team, Hagen has been elevated to Senior Vice President of Player Personnel. He has been with the franchise since 2012 and has held a variety of roles. To be sure, there have been several staff members retained under Graham, but Hagen appears to have made one of the strongest impressions when considering his recent promotion.

Let's quickly go over the rest of the Bulls' front office changes!

Alex Kaufman: One of Bryson Graham's first moves in his new role was to release the Bulls' current G League GM. He has since gone on to hire Alex Kaufman to that position, who will also serve as a Senior Manager of Basketball Operations. To little surprise, Kaufman joins Chicago after many years in New Orleans, where he crossed paths with Graham. The new head executive held several roles with the Pelicans before becoming the Hawks' second in command in 2025-26.

Dionne Calhoun: After spending 20 years with the Dallas Mavericks, Dionne Calhoun will come to the Bulls as an Assistant Athletic Trainer. All things considered, it's an extremely important role for a franchise focusing heavily on the development of young talent. Calhoun will bring a deep level of experience to a roster that has plenty of young faces.

Jarrett Sutton: The Chicago Bulls have added Jarrett Sutton as a Scout and Intelligence Coordinator. He also worked alongside Graham in New Orleans for a handful of years. While recently garnering some good big-league experience, Sutton is on the younger side and only 14 years removed from playing at the University of Missouri.

Justin Irwin: The Bulls have kept Justin Irwin on board and have promoted him to Assistant Athletic Trainer. He was working as the primary Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Windy City Bulls.

Noah Fox: Another young face, Noah Fox will serve as the Coordinator of Basketball Operations. His first-ever NBA role was within the Bulls organization, as he previously served as a graduate assistant at Columbia University.

For what it's worth, these hires come in the wake of some much bigger moves by Graham in recent months. He brought on Acie Law IV to serve as the Vice President of Player Personnel. He was previously the Director of Player Personnel with the Brooklyn Nets and an Amateur Scout with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Arguably the most important hire was Stephen Mervis. He might very well be the No. 2 in this new hierarchy and comes over after serving as an Assistant General Manager with the Orlando Magic. Mervis has been extremely respected for his financial savvy and analytical mindset.

Nevertheless, the biggest takeaway here is that the Bulls are seemingly expanding their front office strategy. Graham talked about the importance of fostering a collaborative environment and building out the staff upon his hiring. He has seemingly now done that ahead of his first full year in Chicago, and there is a good chance this is only just the beginning.

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