Bulls Summer League: Caleb Wilson Adjusts in Game 2, A Noa Essengue Problem? More

A Utah Jazz squad missing Darryn Peterson, Ace Bailey, and Cody Williams came in as the underdogs against the full-strength Summer League Bulls. And they knew it.

To be sure, in our pre-game prediction post, we mentioned how this weakened Jazz team could come out with a little extra fire. This was suddenly a great opportunity for several players to make a case for an NBA mark. How do you do that? Play fast and physical. The Jazz did that to a tee,

They held the advantage in both points in the paint and fastbreak scores. Utah had a whopping 17 steals and forced Chicago into a staggering 24 turnovers. They may not have been the more talented team on paper, but they undoubtedly wanted it more. Heart, hustle, and muscle – baby!

Caleb Wilson Forced to Adjust

Summer League giveth, Summer League taketh.

After his 35-point outburst, Caleb Wilson came out with a target on his back. The Jazz defense was draped all over him, and it led to a shaky start offensively for the No. 4 overall pick. He had just 7 points and was 3-10 from the field at the halfway mark. The forward certainly forced the issue at times, particularly from the three-point line. But he deserves credit for not letting it deter him.

Indeed, frustration was on the faces of many throughout this game (more on that later). Did Wilson shake his head a few times? Of course, but he was constantly looking for ways to make up for his missed buckets. He did this largely on the defensive end, where he looked like an elite rim protector at times.

What was the biggest difference game-to-game for Caleb Wilson?



“First game, they didn’t think I could shoot. Second game, they played me like a shooter.”



Said it’s time to watch film and get back at it. Hopes to play tomorrow. We’ll see if Bulls let him. pic.twitter.com/2uaEfrzwkG — Elias Schuster (@Schuster_Elias) July 14, 2026

Wilson finished the night with five blocks and two steals. Some were emphatic stuffs at the rim, others were well-timed tips. Regardless of how he made it happen, the effort was impossible to ignore.

Just ask his head coach!

"Very active. Long wingspan. He touches deflections. He blocks shots. Steals sometimes are going to be – he jumps for some pump fakes and stuff like that," Splitter said after the game. "He's got to be smart about those. But I love the effort. When you have that type of effort, that type of physicality and willingness and instincts, that's awesome. You can teach from that. He's going to get better."

Wilson's offense did finally come around in the fourth quarter. It's a testament to his ability to adjust mid-game – let alone a sign of a possible clutch gene that is blossoming. He scored 12 of his 19 points in the final frame on a 5-6 shooting display. This was also the same quarter in which he had arguably the highlight of Summer League.

Feast your eyes!

The poster slam speaks for itself, but how about his ability to fly past the first line of defense? It's a perfect example of his versatility and all-around athleticism. Even better, he followed that up with a three-point splash and another highlight-reel-worthy block.

As far as I'm concerned, those sequences are all you're really looking for during Summer League. The Bulls may be 0-2, and Wilson may have struggled for most of the night offensively. But he still managed to flash the kind of two-way brilliance that makes him the best Bulls prospect since Derrick Rose.

Noa Essengue Stumbles ... A Lot

Following a relatively quiet Game 1, Noa Essengue came out with a noticeable edge. He was trying to attack the rim and eventually scored his first bucket of the night on a breakaway dunk. But, make not mistakes, this was a game to forget for the second-year forward.

Missing the majority of his first full season in the NBA, it's clear that Essengue still has a long way to go. The lack of physicality appears to be the first major problem. The moment he's touched, Essengue drops to the deck. Truly, if I had a drink for every time the former No. 12 pick was on his backside, I'd be in a nearby Las Vegas hospital.

With that said, I'm not even sure the lack of strength is the real problem for Essengue. There seems to be a real coordination issue. Oftentimes, it felt like he was stumbling over his own two feet or losing the ball on a drive to the rim. Were there certain instances where he may have deserved a whistle? Sure, and Essengue suggested as much after the game. But his turnovers – and fouls, for that matter – were largely due to his own sloppiness.

It's why Tiago Splitter eventually chose to bench Essengue to start the second half. And he wasn't coy about admitting that after the game:

"I just wanted more from him," Splitter said bluntly.

Oct 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Noa Essengue (24) warms up before an NBA game against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be fair, Essengue also addressed the rough night. While he did make mention of the officiating, he also said that he's still getting used to the physicality after so much time off. It's a good reminder of what missing nearly a full year of NBA action can do. Not to mention, isn't working yourself into game shape half of what Summer League is all about?

Nevertheless, this was an underwhelming Game 2 from one of the more experienced players on this roster. If he wants to gain the trust of this coaching staff and front office, he's going to have to produce more.

Who Else Stood Out?

Jaylin Sellers is hard not to like, and you can see why he was Bryson Graham's first two-way signing after the draft.

I know that his 4-12 shooting display isn't going to leave many impressed, but he is the kind of player you never forget is on the floor. He is aggressive on both ends, never wavering when an open three or driving lane presents itself. The on-ball defense has also jumped out. He moves his feet very well, and he's always locked into his assignment.

The jumper was the primary selling point for Sellers coming into the league. It hasn't been as crip as he would like through the first two games, but if that does come around, he could be a pretty intriguing player to keep an eye on moving forward.

Donovan Atwell is also the kind of player who demands attention. One of the best pure shooters in college basketball last season, his jumper is easily the best-looking on the Summer League squad. I was also pretty impressed with just how quickly he moves. Is Atwell built to be much more than a 3-point specialist? Not really, but the guy hustles his butt off!

At the end of the day, everyone wants a hard-working player with an elite three-point shot. It's early, but who's to say Atwell can't become the next Isaiah Joe or Sam Hauser? The stroke is that sweet!

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