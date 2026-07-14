Bulls vs. Wizards Summer League: Are Wilson and Dybantsa Playing? Lineups, More

The Chicago Bulls' second Summer League showing didn't go according to plan. Looking to bounce back from a Game 1 loss, they looked very out of sorts against a Jazz team missing Darryn Peterson and Ace Bailey.

Caleb Wilson still managed to pull off his fair share of highlight plays, but there is no question that Utah came in ready to play him tougher. As for Noa Essengue and Dailyn Swain, they both looked extremely raw. The former was even benched to begin the second half, while the latter went a troubling 0-9 from the field.

But, hey, it's just Summer League, right? The ups and downs are to be expected, and all that matters right now is that everyone in a Bulls uniform learns from this experience. With that said, leaving Las Vegas with at least one win couldn't hurt!

Game Info

Who: Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Amazon Prime

Bulls Projected Starting Lineup (UPDATED)

1. Kennedy Chandler

2. Jaylin Sellers

3. Dailyn Swain

4. Caleb Wilson

5. Tobe Awaka

Noa Essengue moves out of the starting lineup after an ugly Game 2. Bulls may be sending the second-year forward a message.

Wizards Projected Starting Lineup

1. Reece Beekman

2. RJ Nembhard Jr.

3. Chris Livingston

4. Julian Reese

5. Felix Okpara

Status of Caleb Wilson & AJ Dybantsa

Joshua Robbins of The Athletic has learned that No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa will be shut down for the remainder of Summer League. Joining him will be Tre Johnson and Will Riley, two of the Wizards' other young building blocks.

It's another bummer for the fans, who have now been deprived of Wilson battling this draft's Top 2 picks. At the same time, it's not entirely unexpected. Players in the Top 10 rarely go the distance in Summer League. Teams prefer to practice an abundance of caution and avoid any risk of injury before training camps start up near the end of September.

As for Caleb Wilson, he will suit up for the backend of the back-to-back set. A team spokesperson informed Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic that everyone is available to take the floor, as of now. With that said, don't be surprised if this ends up being Wilson's last game in Las Vegas. It's rare for a Top 4 pick to go more than three games.

Prediction ...

Last night was a perfect example of why it's dumb to predict Summer League! The Bulls were seemingly well-positioned to steal that one, but a motivated Jazz team handed it to them.

Nevertheless, I'm going to make the same mistake! I think the Chicago Bulls finally get a win at the Thomas & Mack Center. The scheduling may not be working in their favor, but there is no question that Caleb Wilson has an extra chip on his shoulder. It also feels like we have to get at least one solid Dailyn Swain game, right?

It might be tighter than it should be again, but I still think the Bulls pull it out.

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