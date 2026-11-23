One night after a 151-145 OT marathon against the Denver Nuggets, the Chicago Bulls will welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers into the United Center. It'll be an exhausting task for an already banged-up team, especially when considering that the Cavs are coming off two full days off.

The good news for the Bulls is that they will at least have their full center rotation back against Jarrett Allen. Nic Claxton has been given the green light after sitting on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Jalen Smith is ready to go, despite admitting that he wasn't feeling 100 percent for the tight loss (he still dropped a career-high).

The bad news? The Cavaliers have already beaten up on this Bulls team once this season, winning 126-115 behind a 39-point outburst by Donovan Mitchell. Chicago will also be without Norman Powell for the second straight game, and he served as their leading scorer with 27 points in that November 16th meeting.

Nevertheless, the Bulls' main goal tonight has to be to limit the damage inside. Cleveland scored 68 points in the paint during that outing, which included shooting 28-36 in the restricted area. Both Mitchell and James Harden are going to attack the rim on repeat. Contesting shots without fouling is going to be a must if they want to keep this one close.

The rebounding department will be the other key area to watch. Chicago were beaten on the boards 51-37, largely thanks to Allen snagging 14 rebounds. Cleveland also added 15 second-chance points and honestly should have had more. We all know this has been a problem area for the Bulls all season long, and tired legs aren't going to help. Let's see if Claxton's extra rest can come through in the clutch or if Zach Collins can put together one of his better nights.

Prediction: There is a non-zero chance that this turns out to be a trap game for the well-rested Cavaliers, but that's not where I'm leaning. Donovan Mitchell has been a thorn in the Bulls' side for years, especially late in games. I expect him to find plenty of success again tonight and lead the Cavaliers to their 10th win, 115-104.

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (4-12) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8)

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 FM The Score

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Buddy Hield

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Jalen Smith

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. James Harden

2. Donovan Mitchell

3. Tyrese Proctor

4. Peyton Watson

5. Jarrett Allen

Injury Report

Nov 18, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (9) looks to pass the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Chaney Johnson (31) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bulls

Jalen Smith – AVAILABLE (illness)

Nic Claxton – AVAILABLE (Illness)

Norma Powell – OUT (hamstring)

Caleb Wilson – OUT (hand)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylon Tyson – PROBABLE (ankle)

Evan Mobley – OUT (toe)

Nae'Qwan Tomlin – OUT (back)

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