Bulls vs. Hawks (7:00 PM CT): Starting Lineups, Injury Report, 3 Keys to Victory

If the Chicago Bulls want to pull off only their second win of 2026-27, they will have to do it without Caleb Wilson.

The team's star rookie was officially sidelined on Thursday, undergoing surgery on his right hand that will have him out for at least the next month. It's a frustrating set of circumstances for a 1-9 team, but it also opens the door for some of the Bulls' other top youngsters to prove their worth.

All things considered, this is the Bulls' most winnable game in weeks. As good as the Hawks have been offensively at times, they are a fellow young team still trying to settle into their identity. Can the Bulls take advantage on their home floor?

3 Keys to Victory

• Are you ready for a track meet? The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks sit No. 1 and No. 2 in PACE to start the year, respectively. Both teams are looking to use young legs to their advantage, so expect to see a lot of scoring action in transition and a fair share of early shot-clock heaves. The Hawks have scored 120+ points in three of their last four games. This included a 139-point effort against the Washington Wizards last Friday. Speaking of which, tonight is an NBA Cup game, which means neither team is going to take their foot off the gas. Point differential is a key tie-breaker in the standings. Regardless, the Bulls' offense is going to have to build on what they did in the first half against San Antonio to keep this one competitive. The Hawks are going to put up points.

• Relatedly, Atlanta has loved to toss up threes. They take the third-most per game (43.6) and convert right at league average. The Bulls have dipped slightly in the volume department after ranking right near the top of the league to start the season. Nevertheless, their shooting percentage has remained the worst in the NBA (28.9). To be frank, this could end up being the difference-maker tonight. The Bulls just haven't been able to find much of a rhythm from deep, and it's a big reason why they have been blown out so often.

• Tiago Splitter is all about winning the possession battle, and that's going to be A LOT easier said than done tonight. The Hawks have been excellent at forcing opponents into mistakes. They force the third-most turnovers per game, which leads to an average of 22 points off those mistakes. Whether it be the length of Jalen Johnson or the ball pressure of Dyson Daniels, this is a hyper-active Hawks team that is hoping to take advantage of Chicago's lack of ball-handling.

How to Watch

Who: Atlanta Hawks (7-5) at Chicago Bulls (1-9)

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 FM The Score

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Isaac Okoro

3. Norman Powell

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Jalen Smith

Atlanta Hawks

1. Kingston Flemings

2. Nickeil Alexander-Walker

3. Dyson Daniels

4. Jalen Johnson

5. Onyeka Okongwu

Injury Report

Oct 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Dailyn Swain (5) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bulls

Norman Powell – QUESTIONABLE (back)

Dailyn Swain – QUESTIONABLE (disc)

Caleb Wilson – OUT (hand)

Tobe Awaka – OUT (disc)



Atlanta Hawks

Kingston Flemings – QUESTIONABLE (back)

Mouhamed Gueye – OUT (foot)

Asa Newell – OUT (toe)

Henri Vasser – OUT (knee)

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