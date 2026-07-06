Caleb Wilson Shakes Off "Jitters," Earns Praise From Splitter in First Bulls Practice

It's a week of firsts for Caleb Wilson.

The Chicago Bulls No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft will finally take the court with "Bulls" across his chest later this week. He will face off against Cameron Boozer and the Memphis Grizzlies in a primetime showdown at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Not only will it mark his first Summer League game, but it will mark his first real appearance as a pro.

Before he checks that box, however, he went through his first NBA practice. Head coach Tiago Splitter and Company brought the Summer League squad together on Monday to begin prep. Once the loud and long practice came to an end, Wilson came to speak with a flock of local Chicago media members – another first for the 19-year-old.

As locked-in as Wilson looked, even he couldn't mask the excitement. Of course, a lot of that surely had to do with the fact that he was living out his dreams. But there is also something to be said about simply getting back in the swing of things. Wilson was sidelined in early March with a thumb injury, forcing him to miss UNC's trip to the NCAA Tournament.

“I remember getting injured, and all I was ever thinking about was I’ll be playing on July 10th. And that was like 3, 4, or 5 months ago," Wilson said. "So I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. It’s kind of surreal to see how fast it all went by. But I’m definitely excited to play. I feel like when I do play out there, it will be kind of like today, a little jitters because you haven’t played in so long. But I’ll be good.”

The jitters go to show just how much Wilson cares. The same goes for his endless social media posts that show him dripping sweat in the gym late at night. Day after day, the rookie has seemingly been putting in the all-day grind, which is something that even his new head coach called out when asked for his early impressions.

“He’s been great," Tiago Splitter said on Monday. "He’s very open to learn and also speaking up on what he thinks is the right thing to do. I think he’s a really bright kid. Of course, he’s still learning, but he’s hungry to get better. He’s showing every day [that] he’s here working hours and hours to get better.

Wilson's days since arriving in Chicago have followed a pretty straightforward schedule. He wakes up, heads to the Advocate Center, gets a workout in, and goes home for a nap. What happens when he wakes up? Back to the gym.

Caleb Wilson said he’s been thinking about mid-July Summer League ever since his UNC season ended short.



Said he still has little jitters because he’s so excited to be back on the court. pic.twitter.com/3MosLxo3IM — Elias Schuster (@Schuster_Elias) July 6, 2026

It's that kind of focus and determination that is only going to excite the fanbase more. However, that's a big reason why Splitter has repeatedly stressed the importance of dealing with high expectations. Multiple high draft picks have already started to put on a show at Summer League, setting up the spotlight to burn brighter than the Nevada sun later this week. Splitter's job, in part, is to make sure his rookie doesn't get a sunburn.

“My goal with him is that there’s a lot of expectations on him. Just calm down. Just play basketball. Just hoop. We’re going to have time to work," Splitter said. "This is not even close to what he’s going to be. Just to be patient and enjoy the moment.”

Nevertheless, Splitter's level head shouldn't be mistaken for a lack of awe. The big man turned head coach sounded very impressed with the talent he saw on display Monday afternoon.

"The size and the athletic ability are special," Splitter said of Wilson. "It’s something we don’t see very often. Of course, he has things to work on and get better. He’s going to get stronger, more balance, and all that. But he is a really, really special player.”

Splitter's job will also be to save Wilson from himself. Known for his relentless high motor, it's no surprise that the forward has zero plans of leaving the court.

“I don’t really think about that," Wilson said of being a little more careful during Summer League play. "I feel like that’s more of a coach thing to think about. I’m just going to play as hard as I can when I get out there. I haven’t played in a long time, so I’ll play every minute, if I wanted to.”

Don't forget, Wilson is scheduled to face the three players who came off the board before him on draft night. One has to imagine that adds a little extra motivation, even if the forward wouldn't admit it when asked.

If one thing is for sure, however, it's that Wilson isn't planning to take the court with any specific goals. While he said he plans to show off some of his shooting and playmaking chops, the main goal is cut and dry:

“Win. That Simple," Wilson said.

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