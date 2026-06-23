LIVE Bulls Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Rumors, Instant Reaction, Bryson Graham Speaks

Ah, the sweet smell of expensive cologne and nervous sweat!

The 2026 NBA Draft could prove to be one of the most important drafts in Chicago Bulls history. After another disappointing season came to an end, ownership finally put its foot down and moved on from Arturas Karnisovas' regime. They have pivoted toward a young, up-and-coming leader in Bryson Graham, opting for the kind of full-blown rebuild we have rarely seen this organization take.

Graham will come into the evening as one of only two lead executives to hold a pair of Top 15 picks. Milwaukee joined the list on Monday night following the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. He will also make a selection at No. 4 for only the sixth time in franchise history. This draft, in particular, is seen as a four-player race, meaning the Bulls have a real shot at landing a true cornerstone in that spot.

The No. 15 pick could also prove immensely valuable. This is considered one of the deepest drafts in years, and there is almost always a lottery-projected player who faces an unexpected tumble on draft night. Can the Bulls benefit?

As for the second round, the Bulls own two selections thanks to the previous front office's busy trade deadline. They will add a player at No. 38 and No. 56, assuming they don't look to move off either of the picks or package them for a climb up the ladder.

Below, we are going to keep track of everything over the next two days, so bookmark this page or keep a tab open and periodically hit refresh! You'll find every selection listed, all the latest Bulls rumors, and instant reactions to each of the Bulls' picks.

Don't screw it up, Bryson!

NBA Draft Broadcast Info

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; General view after the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What: 2026 NBA Draft

When: First Round on June 23rd (7:00 p.m. CT), Second Round on June 24th (7:00 p.m. CT)

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Watch: ABC, ESPN (Second Round only on ESPN)

First Round Tracker

1. Washington Wizards – AJ Dybantsa

2. Utah Jazz – Darryn Peterson

3. Memphis Grizzlies – Cameron Boozer

4. Chicago Bulls – Caleb Wilson

5. Los Angeles Clippers – Keaton Wagler

6. Brooklyn Nets – Mikel Brown Jr.

7. Sacramento Kings –

8. Atlanta Hawks –

9. Dallas Mavericks –

10. Milwaukee Bucks –

11. Golden State Warriors –

12. Oklahoma City Thunder –

13. Miami Heat (traded to Bucks) –

14. Charlotte Hornets –

15. Chicago Bulls –

16. Memphis Grizzlies –

17. Oklahoma City Thunder –

18. Charlotte Hornets –

19. Toronto Raptors –

20. San Antonio Spurs –

21. Detroit Pistons –

22. Philadelphia 76ers –

23. Atlanta Hawks –

24. New York Knicks –

25. Los Angeles Lakers –

26. Denver Nuggets –

27. Boston Celtics –

28. Minnesota Timberwolves –

29. Cleveland Cavaliers –

30. Dallas Mavericks –

Second Round Tracker

This portion will be updated prior to the start of the second round on June 24th.

Latest Chicago Bulls Draft Rumors

• On Draft Night Eve, the Chicago Bulls shocked many fans by joining in on a three-team deal. The Minnesota Timberwolves moved Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets in a salary dump, creating room to re-sign Ayo Dosunmu. Meanwhile, the Nets agreed to send 27-year-old big man Nic Claxton to Chicago, giving Bryson Graham a true starting center for the 2026-27 campaign. Considering the Bulls gave up absolutely nothing to land Claxton, it felt like a relatively savvy first move for the lead executive. But will it impact how he approaches his first-ever draft? Only time will tell. A handful of big men could be on the board by the time Chicago is up at No. 15.

• Speaking of big men, the Bulls have been linked to a couple in the lead-up to the draft. Morez Johnson Jr. is said to be on their radar, so much so that folks around the league believe they could consider a trade up to grab him before the Hornets do, per The Stein Line. Chris Cenac Jr. also worked out for the Bulls in recent weeks and undoubtedly fits with Bryson Graham's SLAP profile.

• Nevertheless, the Bulls focused on a long list of guards with their pre-draft workouts, fueling plenty of speculation. Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr., Mikel Brown Jr., and Kingston Flemings all flew to Chicago. Flemings and Wagler have garnered the most buzz as possible trade-up candidates. Each had a very selective workout list that somewhat surprisingly included the Bulls, despite neither seemingly in the running for No. 4 nor expected to be on the board at No. 15.

• Is a Josh Giddey trade market starting to take shape? Recent rumors have suggested that both the Timberwolves and Suns were keeping a close eye on the Bulls' lead facilitator. While it's hard to imagine he will be moved later tonight or in the coming days, a front office overhaul means anything is on the table. This current regime isn't the one that handed Giddey a four-year, $100 million deal, and he has long been considered a somewhat polarizing player. Does he fit with this front office's long-term vision?

Instant Reaction to Bulls Picks ...

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

No. 4 – Caleb Wilson

*sarcastic gasp*

This is the easiest pick the Chicago Bulls have made in a long time. They knew coming into the night that this was a four-player draft, meaning whichever player of that group sat there when they were on the clock was going to be the selection.

The organization and their fans should be absolutely thrilled with Caleb Wilson. He is arguably the most athletically gifted player in the draft, providing pure downhill explosiveness and an unwaveringly high motor.

To be sure, Wilson still has plenty to prove. He must continue to develop as a long-range threat, strengthen his lanky frame, and polish his handle. But the two-way versatility is undoubtedly worth betting on. He has the kind of skillset that can make him a true No. 1, and the Bulls haven’t had a player like that in an extremely long time.

More on the Bulls' selection ...

No. 15 –

No. 38 –

No. 56 –

Bryson Graham's Post-Draft Thoughts

Jun 17, 2026; Chicago, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham introduces Chicago Bulls new head coach Tiago Splitter during a press conference at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Bryson Graham is set to speak with the media following the conclusion of the first-round.

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