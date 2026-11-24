Following the Chicago Bulls' unexpectedly big win on Monday night, they made a small roster tweak.

The team officially announced that center Orlando Robinson has been waived. The news comes ten days after the organization gave the big man a promotion. Joining the team in training camp, Robinson proceeded to sign with the Windy City Bulls. He appeared in a few games for the G League squad before the Bulls handed him a two-year deal.

Nevertheless, despite the length of the contract, Robinson's time on the full-time roster always felt like it would be brief. The deal was entirely non-guaranteed, with a team option for the second season. Instead, his promotion appeared to revolve far more around the Bulls' two-way talent than it did around a genuine interest in giving Robinson a future role.

Indeed, the Bulls needed a full 15-man roster to open up a total of 50 games for each of their three two-way contract players. Carrying 14 would mean that they only get a combined 90 games. Remember, any game that a two-way player is "active" counts toward these totals. In other words, it's not about whether someone actually takes the court but rather whether a team makes that player eligible prior to tip-off.

With the Bulls having every intention of playing their two-way talent, this decision to fill the 15th roster spot with a disposable player made all the sense in the world. After all, they could still send Robinson to the G League and have him continue to help that group.

Nevertheless, the Bulls have now waived Robinson, once again putting their two-way situation in flux. It will be interesting to see what moves are made from here, particularly after watching both Jaylin Sellers and Jordan Hawkins clock meaningful minutes in their victory over Cleveland.

Bulls Back to 14 Roster Spots ...

Sep 28, 2026; Chiacgo, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President - Basketball Operations Bryson Graham speaks during media day. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All things considered, it does continue to feel in the Chicago Bulls' best interest to keep a roster spot open. Bryson Graham has been very clear about his willingness to talk business with rival teams and potentially serve as a dumping ground for unwanted contracts. As we inch closer to the quarter-mark of the season, reiterating that interest to the rest of the league couldn't hurt.

It's only going to be a matter of time before trades start to be made. The Bulls want to be in a situation where they can help at a moment's notice, and the best way to do that is to have an open chair at their disposal. Remember, this season is all about building for the future.

At the same time, we shouldn't look past the potential for another promotion to the active roster. If the Bulls believe they can sign someone else who can help them more in the short term on a similar deal, perhaps they go down that road. The other option, of course, is to elevate one of their pre-existing two-way players.

It feels like only a matter of time before rookie Jaylin Sellers earns a full-time NBA deal. He has flashed league-ready skills ever since Summer League, and the Bulls may be wise to lock him into a cheap multi-year contract sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, Jordan Hawkins is extremely close with Bryson Graham, who drafted him in New Orleans. After a game where he dropped 19 points off the bench, who's to say the front office leader isn't starting to wishcast a bigger role for him?

The Bulls will have a couple of different paths they can go down. As far as Graham is concerned, however, that's exactly how it should be during a season like this.

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