Cavaliers Must Improve In Key Area Before NBA Playoffs
In a season where the Cleveland Cavaliers have gone on three double-digit losing streaks, it's outlandish to think that one win would feel like such a relief.
However, the weight was lifted off the Wine and Gold's shoulders on Sunday afternoon as they snapped an ugly four-game losing streak with a victory over the Utah Jazz.
Even though the Cavaliers are back in the win column, they still have work to do as they prepare for the playoffs next month.
One of the key areas where the Cavs need to improve is on the defensive end of the floor. Cleveland's defense has largely been elite this year but has been mediocre over their recent stretch.
Over the last month, the Cavaliers have a defensive rating of 112.3.
That's good enough for the 10th-best in the NBA, but not it's nearly the standard Cleveland has set for themselves during the season.
This stat also includes an opponent shooting percentage of 45.6 percent and 35.8 percent from behind the arc.
As a team, the Cavaliers are well aware that they still need to make improvements before the postseason.
"Obviously, we have some things that we need to clean up, and we still do. Just because we won don't mean we don't have to clean anything up now," said Ty Jerome after Cleveland's Sunday victory.
"We're trying to build every day, so [we do what] we want to do in the spring and summer."
Even though Cleveland just snapped its longest losing streak of the season (while coming off its longest winning streak of the year), the good news is that the Cavaliers still have time to turn it around and clean up what Jerome is referring to.
