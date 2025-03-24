Cavs Insider

Cleveland Cavaliers 'Can't Afford To Cruise' Into NBA Playoffs

Kenny Atkinson emphasizes that the Cleveland Cavaliers must be in playoff mode during the final weeks of the regular season.

Tommy Wild

Jan 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts to a made shot and foul the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts to a made shot and foul the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers got back in the win column with a victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday afternoon.

This win snapped an ugly four-game losing streak for the Wine and Gold and got them back on track to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Even though the Cavaliers are closing in on securing home-court advantage through the playoffs, Kenny Atkinson made it clear that his team can't coast their way into the postseason.

"I don't think we can afford to cruise [through March], quite honestly. We are still in 'get ready for playoff' mode," said Atkinson after Cleveland's win on Sunday.

"Now, that being said, we have rested some guys, especially on this hellacious trip we're on, so we've done that, but we're defentily not in cruise control or take the pedal of the gas. I don't think we can afford to do that."

Kenny Atkinson stand on the sideline
Jan 9, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson stands on the sideline in the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

With how Cleveland has played over the last week, Atkinson is absolutely correct that the Cavs can't cruise their way into the playoffs.

This is how bad habits can develop, which could lead to an early exit in April.

With this in mind, Cleveland's head coach is also correct that watching players' minutes and giving guys rest where it makes sense is also necessary down the stretch.

The Cavs have a tough task of balancing rest and intensity in the season's final weeks.

However, how the team manages this final stretch could physically and mentally give them an advantage once the playoffs start.

