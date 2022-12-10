Who's Been Ruled Out For The Cavs As They Prepare To Take On The Thunder?

The Cavs are still dealing with a number of injuries that are affecting J.B. Bickerstaff's rotations. On Friday night the team was down both Kevin Love and Donovan Mitchell and they could've used each player toward the end of the game.

Unfortunately for the Cavs, it will be more of the same on Saturday night as they prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kevin Love

Kevin Love is listed as OUT for the game. He has worked through a hairline fracture in his thumb for the last couple of weeks but that isn't what is keeping home out of the game. Love is now working through a back injury.

Thankfully, Bickerstaff did say he doesn't expect it to be a long-term issue, but the Cavs will be without him against the Thunder.

Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell will also be another member of the Cavs who's listed as OUT and won't take the floor on Saturday night against Oklahoma City.

He's dealing with a sore leg and Coach Bickerstaff said "he's been dealing with it for a while. I think it started back in Golden State, it kind of got reaggravated in Toronto. So it's something he's been dealing with and he's just been gutting it out ..."

That's a long time time to be gutting out an injury so it's a good thing he's taking the time to get healthy, but the Cavs will miss his presence on the floor.

Caris LeVert will start in place of the injured Mitchell as the starting shooting guard. When LeVert started in his place on Saturday night he played one of his most complete games of the season. LeVert finished with 22 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Hopefully, he can recreate this performance and help Cleveland to the win over the Thunder.

