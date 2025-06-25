3 Players The Cleveland Cavaliers Should Target In The NBA Draft
The NBA Draft starts on Wednesday night, but the Cleveland Cavaliers (as of Wednesday afternoon) do not have a pick in the first round.
Instead, the Wine and Gold have picks No. 49 and 58, which will take place on Thursday evening.
Here are three players the Cavaliers should target with their picks later in the second round.
Eric Dixon - Villanova
The Cavaliers should be looking for a player who can provide immediate impact off the bench. Eric Dixon, out of Villanova, perfectly fits that role.
The 24-year-old played five seasons for the Wildcats and proved that he can be a number-one option in an offense.
Dixon averaged 23.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 40 percent from behind the arc last season.
He's someone worth taking a risk on with a late-round pick.
John Tonje - Wisconsin
Another NBA-ready guard who would be a solid option for the Cavaliers is Wisconsin guard John Tonje.
Similar to Dixon, Tonje is another example of a guard who could come off the bench for the Cavaliers and provide an immediate scoring boost.
He averaged 19.6 points while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 38 percent from behind the arc for the Badgers.
Tonje likely needs to become a more consistent three-point shooter to crack any NBA roster, but the potential is there to be a quality depth piece, especially for the Cavaliers.
Johni Broome - Auburn
Outside of just an NBA-ready player, the Cavaliers should be looking to fill a major roster need with one of their second-round picks, and that's in the frontcourt.
The Cavaliers don't have a backup center on the bench right now, and a player such as Johni Broome from Auburn could easily fill that void.
Broome averaged led the SEC with 10.8 rebounds per game and 2.1 blocks. He's also a more than solid offensive player, averaging 18.6 points while shooting 51 percent from the floor last season.
Cleveland must address their frontcourt depth this offseason anyway, so why not fill the void with one of their picks in the draft?
