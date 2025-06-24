Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell Facing Critical Question Entering NBA Offseason
After many Cleveland Cavalier fans expected the franchise to make a title push this season, the team unfortunately faced multiple set backs throughout their postseason run and were eliminated in the second-round by the Indiana Pacers. And while the franchise may have dealt with the injury bug in the playoffs this year, there are many questions that still need answered this offseason.
Cavaliers' insider Chris Fedor discussed the core four on 92.3 The Fan, explaining that Donovan Mitchell is ready to compete for a championship. But this was followed by his concerns for the rest of the unit, stating that there are legitimate questions around the rest of the core and if they are ready to compete for a title as well.
I think there are legitimate questions about whether Darius [Garland] is ready to compete for a championship," Fedor said on 92.3 The Fan. "Whether Jarrett [Allen] is ready to compete for a championship. Whether Evan Mobley is at a point is his career with his development, where he's ready to compete for a championship. Again, it's not just get out of the second round, it's compete for a championship. And that takes a completely different kind of conversation, and it takes a completely different type of player."
The questions surrounding the team's core four players began after Cleveland's postseason run back in 2024, where they squeaked by the Orlando Magic in round one and lost in five games to the Boston Celtics the following series. However, many believed that with newly-hired head coach Kenny Atkinson running the team and their first place finish in the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers would make a serious title run this past postseason.
But these plans were quickly derailed, as the franchise suffered multiple injuries during their series against the Pacers, causing them to lose yet another second-round playoff series in five games. And with the recent news surrounding the Cavaliers potentially offering Darius Garland for Kevin Durant, there's a legitimate chance for some shake-up with Cleveland's current roster.
