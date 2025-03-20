Analyst Believes Cavaliers Will Take Smart Approach As Playoffs Near
The Cleveland Cavaliers have already secured a spot in the postseason, and it's just a matter of time before they clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
With just under a month left in the regular season, the Cavaliers' main goal is to lock in and figure out their lineups, rotations, and mindset for the postseason.
Due to Cleveland's current playoff status, one NBA analyst believes the Wine and Gold will place a high value on giving players rest when able to and their health.
In his recent power rankings column, ESPN's Dave McMenamin stated that "Cleveland finishes the season with nine of its final 15 games on the road. But with a seven-game lead over Boston, the Cavs' grip on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference shouldn't be tested too much. Look for them to prioritize health down the stretch, as they did against Orlando when Evan Mobley was held out with a bruised foot."
As McMenamin pointed out, Mobley recently missed a pair of games with a foot injury but returned against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.
Donovan Mitchell also missed a brief period with groin soreness, and now Darius Garland is out against the Sacramento Kings for rest.
It appears that what the analyst pointed out is happening right before our eyes.
This is absolutely the direction Kenny Atkinson and the Cavaliers should take in the season's final weeks.
Injuries were the main cause of Cleveland's playoff loss to the Boston Celtics a season ago and could be a determining factor in this year's playoff run, too.
The Cavaliers could truly win the Finals this year, but the only way that happens is if they have a fully healthy roster.
