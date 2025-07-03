Analyst Has One Concern With Cavaliers Recent Free Agent Signing
Larry Nance Jr. is back with the Wine and Gold for a second stint with his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
On paper, this is a perfect pick-up for the Cavaliers, who have needed a backup big for a while, and will help with Cleveland's floor spacing, too.
However, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey did point out one concern with the signing: Nance's health.
Bailey gave the Cavaliers a grade of "B" for adding Nance, with the biggest drawback being his injury history.
"When healthy (and that's a huge caveat in Nance's case), he's a switchable small-ball 5 who can create a bit and pass the ball better than most bigs. Over the last two years, he's also hit 43.3 percent of his three-point attempts," wrote the NBA analyst.
"But he's also struggled with availability throughout his career and is joining a bench with Lonzo Ball, one of the biggest injury risks in the league. The glass-half-full view of this deal is fun, but Nance has to be able to stay on the floor to help."
Nance's injury history is a legitimate concern for the 32-year-old. The most games he played since being traded by the Cavaliers in 2021 were 65 during the 2022-23 season.
Last year, Nance only played in 24 games for the Atlanta Hawks.
Given that the Cavaliers already have two of the best bigs in the NBA, Kenny Atkinson might be able to limit Nance's minutes per game to around 15 to help keep him healthy throughout the season.
If Nance can stay on the court, his signing with the Cavaliers could be one of the most impactful under-the-radar moves of the offseason.
