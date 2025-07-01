Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Take After Losing Ty Jerome
One of the biggest success stories across the NBA last season was Ty Jerome's breakout year.
The 27-year-old had his best season since being drafted and posted career-highs on offense across the board, shooting over 50 percent from the floor and 40 percent from behind the arc.
However, Jerome won't be back in Cleveland next season and is reportedly joining the Memphis Grizzlies on a fresh three-year contract.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz isn't a big fan of the Cavaliers losing out on Jerome, especially after they re-signed Sam Merrill to a similar contract.
"Paying Sam Merrill over Ty Jerome, one of the best 6th Men in the NBA last season, is a terrible look for the Cavs," wrote Swartz on X. "Maybe you let him walk for the full mid-level, but he's asking just $300k more than Merrill next year now. Makes no sense for Cleveland to lose him for this much $."
With the season Jerome had last year, it was a little shocking for him not to get a full mid-level exception from a team and sign so close to what Merrill did.
Cavaliers fans will surely be watching each player's stats next year and comparing them throughout the season.
Was it a good move for the Cavaliers to bring back Merrill over Jerome?
With each player at their best, Jerome was much more impactful than Merrill last season.
That said, Sam has been more consistent throughout his career and has established himself as a legitimate long-range threat in Cleveland's offense.
The Cavaliers also re-signed Merrill and let Jerome walk after trading for Lonzo Ball, which has been celebrated around the basketball world and addressed Cleveland's need for a backup point guard.
It will be interesting to see how each player performs with their respective teams next season, but Swartz still raises some solid points.
