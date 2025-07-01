REPORT: Cavaliers Sign Larry Nance Jr. in NBA Free Agency
The Cleveland Cavaliers have made an intriguing free agency addition to bolster their frontcourt, bringing in a familiar face who previously spent four years with the franchise.
According to multiple reports, the Cavaliers have agreed to a deal to sign free agent Larry Nance Jr. The news was first reported on by Marc Stein of The Stein Line and was later confirmed by Spencer Davies of Cavaliers On SI.
According to Davies, it's a one-year, minimum contract for Nance Jr.
Nance Jr., who most recently played with the Atlanta Hawks during the 2024-25 season, now signs with the Cavaliers after one season in Atlanta, re-joining a team he was once a part of from 2018 to 2021.
During Nance Jr.'s last season with the Hawks, he had a limited sample size with only 24 games played and three starts due to a right medial femoral condyle fracture suffered in his knee in February, taking him out for the remainder of the year. He averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in just under 20 minutes a game when he was healthy.
But now, he finds his way to a new situation in Cleveland, plugging in as a backup in the Cavs' frontcourt behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, and could be a strong rotational piece throughout next season if he's back to 100%.
It's been a busy offseason early on in Cleveland, one that's resulted in the addition of Lonzo Ball to the backcourt in a trade sending out Isaac Okoro, while also inking Sam Merrill to a new four-year deal to keep him locked in as a depth piece on the wing.
Now, Nance Jr. can bring some added reassurance into the frontcourt, and someone who can fill in at the four or as a small-ball five when necessary.
Clearly, the Cavaliers have shown an urgency to iron out their depth in recent days ahead of next season, and their newest signing to bring in Nance Jr. is another move that fits that mold of that recent trend.
