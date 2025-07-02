Former Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach Lands New York Knicks Job
The New York Knicks have reportedly named their newest head coach for next season, and it's a former two-time head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
According to multiple reports, the Knicks have zeroed in on former Cavaliers head coach Mike Brown for their head coaching vacancy.
Brown has been a long-tenured coach in the NBA since 1997, who most recently was at the helm for the Sacramento Kings, being their head coach from 2022 until midway through their 2024-25 season when he was fired after a 13-18 start.
However, Brown also had his two notable stints in Cleveland, the first one being the more prominent. Brown was the head coach of the Cavaliers from 2005 to 2010, and also for one season in 2014. He has been in the discussion to be the Knicks' next head coach over the past few weeks, but he now has seemingly secured that not to be the next man in line in place of Tom Thibodeau.
During his time in Cleveland, Brown held a 305-187 combined record, being the head coach during LeBron James's first stint with the Cavaliers, being a part of their 2007 NBA Finals appearance before getting swept by the San Antonio Spurs.
Since he was let go by the Cavaliers in 2010, he bounced around to a few spots from the Los Angeles Lakers, an assistant for the Golden State Warriors during the peak of their dynasty powers from 2016 to 2022, then getting that most recent opportunity in Sacramento.
Now, the former Cavaliers head coach will be set to be at the top of the coaching ladder for the fourh team of his coaching career, now with big expectations to lead New York back to their first NBA Finals in over two decades.
