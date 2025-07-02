Cavaliers Must Still Address This Position In NBA Free Agency
For a team that entered the new league year with very little financial flexibility, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the most active teams early in the NBA offseason.
Cleveland's front office traded for Lonzo Ball, re-signed Sam Merrill, and brought back Larry Nance Jr.
However, the Cavaliers can't be done making moves, and there's still one more position Koby Altman must address on this roster: a veteran backup point guard.
Darius Garland is a two-time All-Star who has proven himself to be an exceptional playmaker and reliable scorer in the NBA. Ball also has a strong history of running an offense as a starter and off the bench.
However, both of these guards have a lengthy injury history, and Garland may miss the start of next season after undergoing toe surgery last month.
In the nightmare scenario where Ball and DG are sidelined at the same time, the only other true point guard on the roster is Craig Porter Jr.
Yes, CPJ has shown flashes of potential throughout the first two seasons of his NBA career, but the Cavaliers should still look at more experienced players on the free agent market.
Due to Cleveland being a second-apron team, they can only offer veteran minimum contracts.
That said, some intriguing options the Cavaliers may be able to sign at the price are De'Anthony Melton, Cam Payne, and Monte Morris.
Or, could the Cavs convince Malcolm Brogdon to sign at that price?
If the Cavaliers decide to add an experienced point guard to the roster, they don't have to be in the rotation or play significant minutes.
However, to ensure the Cavaliers have depth, signing another guard who can run an offense would be a wise move.
