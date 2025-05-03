Analyst Identifies Cavaliers' Strength for Playoff Series vs. Pacers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have considered themselves a defense-first team the entire season, but their offense shined in their first-round sweep over the Miami Heat.
Looking ahead to the Wine and Gold's matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the Cavaliers will need to be solid on both sides of the ball to advance to the next round.
Even with Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley on Cleveland's roster and other solid defenders such as Jarrett Allen, De'Andre Hunter, and Dean Wade, one analyst still views the Cavaliers' biggest strength against the Pacers as their offense.
"Cleveland doesn't have to have a spectacular defense to advance again. Its offense is undoubtedly its strength. And it just scored an otherworldly points per 100 possessions in the first round," wrote Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey.
"The firepower on this Cavs team is off the charts. Mitchell and Garland are both high-end scorers and creators. Mobley's offense blossomed in the year he won DPOY. Allen provides the rim runs that keep attention and bodies occupied inside. And there's plenty of shooting among the role players around those four."
As Bailey mentions, Cleveland's offense against the Heat was historically good. Not only did the Cavaliers have an offensive rating of 136.2, but the Wine and Gold also had seven players average over 10 points a game and record a true shooting percentage of 60 percent or more.
Even though offense may be Cleveland's biggest strength, the team can't completely forget about its defense or take a step back on that side of the court.
The Pacers also have the offensive star power to make this a high-scoring series, and the team with the slight defensive edge could be the one to advance to the next round.
