Cavaliers Could Make Stunning Offseason Trade That May Anger Fans
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been rolling for the vast majority of this season, and barring an epic collapse down the stretch, they will finish with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Taking that into account, you wouldn't think the Cavaliers would even consider making a significant trade over the summer, right?
Well, Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel is not so convinced.
Cornelissen recently published a piece stating that a Jarrett Allen trade is a real possibility this offseason, particularly if Cleveland does not win a championship.
"Teams tend to go smaller, not bigger, in the playoffs and during crunch time," Cornelissen wrote. "Kenny Atkinson has shown that same tendency throughout this season. Put all the pieces together, and it is incredibly reasonable to conclude that the Cavaliers could consider a change to make Mobley the full-time center and to acquire a wing or forward who can space the court and defend in Allen's place."
Cornelissen also notes that there really isn't much of a dropoff when Allen is off the floor, citing that the Cavs are essentially just as effective with Evan Mobley at center.
Of course, we do need to see how the Cavaliers perform in the playoffs before we jump to any conclusions, but remember: last year, many questioned the fit between Allen and Mobley, wondering if the two bigs could co-exist long term.
And while the Allen-Mobley tandem may be just fine during the regular season, Cornelissen is correct in his assessment that that may change in the playoffs when lineups get smaller.
Allen has become a fan favorite in Cleveland, and Cavs fans certainly do not want to see him go. But if the Cavaliers do fall short this spring, they may have to seriously weigh whether or not moving on from Allen and bringing in a versatile two-way wing would represent a better option for them going forward.
