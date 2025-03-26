Cavaliers Star Opens Up About Breakout ‘Revenge’ Season
A year ago, Darius Garland struggled with his shot to finish the regular season, and a disappointing playoff run led to trade rumors in the offseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers guard.
Many factors led to Garland's difficult season, one of the biggest being a jaw injury, which forced him to miss two months.
However, DG knew that he wanted to prove the doubters wrong this season.
During an interview with Cleveland Magazine, he even called this year a "revenge season."
"It was, quote-unquote, the revenge season. It's a lot of people on the list that I wanted to get my get back, and a lot of people counted me out and doubted me from last year," said Garland.
The Cavaliers guard used all of the doubt and outside noise as fuel over the offseason.
"So I just had that in my memory bank and just worked my butt off this summer. I was in the weight room a lot, trying to get my body back right. In the gym a lot, just trying to sharpen up my tools. But this year was literally a revenge season, just for all the doubters and the haters that just counted me out from last year with all the stuff I was going through. So this year, you're getting a product from what everybody else was talking about last year."
All of the work, time, and effort that Garland put in over the offseason has certainly paid off.
DG was named an All-Star for the second time in his career and is averaging 20.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting a career-high 47 percent from the floor and 40 percent from behind the arc.
The Cavaliers are in a prime position to make a real run this postseason, and a lot of that has to do with the revenge season Garland is putting together.
