Cavaliers Center Jarrett Allen Reveals What He Does On Every Road Trip
On the basketball court, Jarrett Allen is a bully. At 6-foot-9 and 243 pounds, Cleveland's center is a force to be reckoned with, dominating in the paint while averaging a double-double.
Off the court, he's a... bookworm?
On Wednesday's episode of The Young Man and The Three podcast, founded by Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick but now hosted by Tommy Alter, Allen admitted that he is a reader and tries to find a bookstore during every road trip.
"When I got into the league, I was looking for something to do," Allen said. "I'd go out to eat by myself, explore a new restaurant, and say, 'Oh, there's a bookstore next door,' and go check it out, grab a book. And it's just something I try to do in every city. I had to slow down a little bit because I have so many books and I have a big backlog, but it's fun, it's quiet, it just slows everything down."
Alter and Allen recorded The Young Man and The Three last week at Bridge Street Books, a store in Washington D.C. near the Cavaliers' hotel with a backdrop of hundreds of books. A day later, Cleveland took down the Wizards, 134-124.
Allen brought some of his favorite books to the podcast, which included The Martian, Dune, The Ultimate Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy and The Three-Body Problem.
The big man's calming hobby has evidently left a positive impact on his game. Allen is shooting a career-high rate from the field this season and has helped the Cavaliers to an Eastern Conference-best 43-10 record.
