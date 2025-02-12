Cleveland Cavaliers Superstar Climbing In NBA MVP Conversation
Donovan Mitchell may not have the scoring stats other MVP candidates do, and his usage has certainly dipped this season compared to past years.
However, something has to be said for being the best player on one of the best teams in the NBA, and as the Cleveland Cavaliers stay atop the Eastern Conference, Mitchell's MVP status continues to rise.
In NBA.com's most recent Kia MVP Ladder, they ranked Mitchell just outside the top five at number six.
The players currently ranked ahead of the Cavaliers superstar are Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Giannis Atetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder).
This position for Mitchell is one of the higher spots he's been given in NBA.com's MVP race this season. Earlier in February, the guard was ranked seventh on the list, and now Mitchell is justifiably climbing up the ladder.
Since the calendar turned to January, Mitchell has looked more like the scoring shooting guard fans became accustomed to during his time in Utah.
In 2025, Spida averages 24.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 35 percent from behind the arc. These stats include eight 30-plus-point performances.
As a team, the Cavaliers have a 14-6 record in that time span.
It will be interesting to follow Mitchell's MVP case after the All-Star Break and into the final weeks of the regular season.
Could an elite scoring stretch combined with Cleveland's sustained success push Mitchell into the top five before the season is over?
