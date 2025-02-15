Cavaliers Coach On Cleveland Star: 'He Wants To Be One Of The Greats'
At the NBA All-Star Break, the Cleveland Cavaliers are tied for the league's best record at 44-10.
A key reason for this impressive start has been the growth of Evan Mobley, who earned his first-ever NBA All-Star selection this year and is having the arguably the best offensive season of his career.
During an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio on Friday, Cavaliers Head Coach Kenny Atkinson praised the Mobley's work ethic, as he continually strives to improve his game.
"I think his humility, the way he goes about his business, he works his [expletive] off quietly, he competes quietly," Atikinson said. "And people, maybe they want more 'woof' in it. He goes about his business quietly with a humility."
Vince Goodwill, who interviewed Atkinson, said that he calls Mobley "Slim Duncan," a nod to Basketball Hall-of-Famer and five-time NBA Champion Tim Duncan. Cleveland's head coach called this both an "interesting" and "great" observation.
This seems to be a fair comparison, as the pair were both top-three picks in their respective NBA Drafts, have averaged somewhat similar numbers during their first four seasons, and have been known for their rather quieter personalities. But Atkinson described Mobley's relentless mindset to become one of the best to play the game.
"But he's also, you can see, he's hungry," Atkinson said. "He wants to get to that next level. Like, he wants to be one of the greats. And I don't say that lightly, I don't say that about everybody. And I know it might be not in the way everybody wants him to do it, but he's his authentic self."
At just 23 years old, Mobley has already become one of the premier big men in the NBA. This season, he is averaging a career-best 18.5 points per game, along with 9.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks per contest. The Cleveland big man has also drained a career-best 51 three-pointers in just 48 games.
According to Stathead, Mobley is one of just two NBA players with these numbers so far this season, along with San Antonio Spurs big man and fellow first-time All-Star Victor Wembanyama.
After being selected third overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Cavaliers, Mobley has continually shown improvement in each of his first four NBA seasons. And with plenty more basketball still ahead, time will tell if he indeed becomes one of the league's greatest when his career is all said and done.
