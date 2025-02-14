Cleveland Cavaliers Urged to Reunite With Fan Favorite
The Cleveland Cavaliers have already made a significant midseason attention, swinging a trade for DeAndre Hunter at the NBA trade deadline.
But could the Cavaliers have another move up their sleeves?
Cleveland currently has two open roster spots, meaning that it can actually sign a couple of more players to fill out the roster for the rest of the year.
So, could the Cavs add anyone, and if so, who could they bring in? Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel has offered a couple of suggestions, including a fan favorite: Cedi Osman.
"Max Strus' arrival forced Osman to leave the Cavs, but he received a warm welcome upon his return as an opponent," Cornelissen wrote. "He was undoubtedly a positive locker room presence. He symbolizes a final piece of the [LeBron] James era, and he helped the Cavaliers transition into their modern generation. Without his impact, the rebuilding years would have had less excitement. Osman deserves to be a part of a Cavaliers team with true Finals aspirations."
Here's the thing: Osman is currently playing for Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens in Greece, so the Cavaliers would have to arrange something with the Greek team in order to get the 29-year-old back to the United States.
Osman last played in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs last season, when he averaged 6.8 points per game on 47.9/38.9/67.3 shooting splits.
The Turkish native spent the first six seasons of his NBA career in Cleveland, where he posted 9.7 points and three rebounds a night. He registered four straight double-figure scoring campaigns for the Cavs between 2018-19 and 2021-22, topping out at 13 points per game in the former year.
Considering how well Osman spaces the floor, he would certainly represent an interesting pickup for the Cavaliers, and the fan base would surely love it.
