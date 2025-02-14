Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Coach Gives Team Massive Credit Heading Into All-Star Break

The Cleveland Cavaliers enter the All-Star break with a focused and hungry mindset.

Tommy Wild

Jan 18, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talks with head coach Kenny Atkinson during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talks with head coach Kenny Atkinson during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Any team, whether at the top of the Eastern Conference or already out of the playoff race, always faces a mental challenge in its last game before the All-Star break.

Wednesday could have been a game for the Cleveland Cavaliers to let slip as they had their eyes set on a week-long layoff.

However, the Wine and Gold came out strong out of the gates and blew out the Toronto Raptors.

Overall, head coach Kenny Atkinson was impressed and proud of his team's mentality and focus in this win.

"I thought the first quarter, we really came out and defended and shared the ball. Some lapses in transition defense just to picky. Listen, I loved the guys' mindset. I mean, these aren't easy games, especially on the road. Real credit to the guys for coming out with some focus," said Atkinson after the game.

Kenny Atkinson reacts to a play
Feb 12, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson reacts to a play against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Atkinson also believes that this mindset is a great example of what his team's mentality has been throughout the season and will be in the final weeks.

"We're hungry. This is a hungry team. Like I said before, the game is ambitious, and we're mature. We've got great leadership, and it shows in these types of games."

The Cavaliers haven't missed a beat all season, and their victory over the Raptors is a great example of this.

However, this focused mentality must continue following the All-Star break. The Cavaliers start the second half of the season with three games in four nights against some of the NBA's best teams.

