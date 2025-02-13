Cleveland Cavaliers Legend Reflects On Impactful Past Trade
One week ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a splash before the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline when the team acquired veteran forward De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks.
Very early on, the Wine and Gold are 2-0 with Hunter on the floor. In his first two games with the team, the 27-year-old is averaging 15.0 points per game while shooting 53.8% from three-point range.
But another trade from years ago is one that many Cleveland fans look back on and wonder what could have happened if the deal had not been made.
On Thursday, former Cavaliers All-Star center and current team broadcaster Brad Daugherty reflected on the 1989 Ron Harper trade during an interview on Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan. Daugherty had some strong words when the deal was brought up during the conversation.
"That is the worst trade in the history of the NBA, because it cost us championships," Daugherty said. "We were capable. And I've talked to Michael Jordan about it a couple of times, and he just laughs because he agrees. We were going to win championships with Ron Harper. We were on our way."
In 1988-89, Harper's final full season with the Cavaliers, the team had the third-best record in the Eastern Conference at 57-25. This campaign (along with 1991-92) remained the team's winningest season until 2008-09.
Cleveland eventually fell to Jordan's Chicago Bulls 3-2 in a 1989 Eastern Conference First Round Series. The Cavaliers had also lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs the previous year. Eventually, Harper was dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers seven games into the 1989-90 campaign.
Seven picks after the team selected Daugherty, Harper was selected eighth overall by Cleveland in the 1986 NBA Draft. In his four-plus seasons with the team, the Dayton, Ohio native averaged 19.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. He also finished runner-up in the 1986-87 NBA Rookie of the Year Award voting.
After the trade, Harper played four-plus seasons with the Clippers before winning a combined five NBA Championships with the Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers never made it further than the Eastern Conference Finals until 2007.
Even Harper himself has previously expressed his belief that Cleveland would have won multiple championships if he had remained with the team. Regardless, the Cavaliers would capture their first NBA title in 2016.
In all, years after this trade was made, the deal still weighs on Daugherty's mind.
"I think about it at least twice a week, it just bothers me," Daugherty said. "Because that was the dumbest trade in the history of basketball in my opinion."
